Timothée Chalamet goes backless in bold red look at Venice Film Festival, reminds desi fans of Kareena Kapoor's Poo

The Venice Film Festival 2022 has kickstarted with the big names from the entertainment industry walking the red carpet at the 79th edition of the prestigious event. Timothée Chalamet also attended the festival and broke the internet with his sartorial pick. He arrived at the premiere of his upcoming film Bones and All, directed by Luca Guadagnino, and proved he is the fashion icon of this generation. The star went backless to walk the red carpet. His bold look - a halter top and satin pants - impressed many and reminded desi fans of Kareena Kapoor's character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Yes, you read that right.

On Friday, Timothée Chalamet walked the Venice Film Festival red carpet and attended the premiere of Bones and All in a custom blood red ensemble by designer Haider Ackermann. Timothée's outfit features a bright red halter-neck backless top and matching pants inspired by Ackermann's Spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection. The star is known for breaking stereotypes and creating his own brand of style, and this look did the same. Therefore, as expected, the internet couldn't get enough of Timothée's red carpet ensemble. (Also Read: Zendaya in thigh-slit leather gown is the red carpet queen at Venice Film Festival with Timothee Chalamet)

Soon, pictures and videos of Timothée at the event went viral and started getting a lot of appreciation from his fans. The Instagram page of Diet Sabya, the infamous fashion police watching over the Indian fashion industry and exposing wrong practices, posted a fun video comparing Timothée's look with Kareena Kapoor's character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. They talked about the backless look Kareena wore for the song, You Are My Soniya, and captioned it, "Déjà Vu."

The post got several likes and funny comments from desi netizens. One user wrote, "Timothée Kapoor." Another commented, "It's backless (In Poo's voice)." A fan loved Timothée's backless avatar and remarked, "Love him #HeGotGutts."

Meanwhile, Timothée's bold backless halter top, which he wore for the Bones and All premiere, featured a back-revealing detail, an attached scarf on the halter neckline, a baggy outline, and a shimmering texture. The Lady Bird actor wore it with matching fitted trousers, black boots, an assortment of silver rings, and tinted black sunglasses. A curled and messy hairdo completed his look.

What do you think of Timothée Chalamet's backless ensemble for the Venice Film Festival red carpet?