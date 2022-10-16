Kareena Kapoor with Jeh and Malaika Arora ace stylish-comfy airport looks as they return to Mumbai: See pics, videos

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan with her son, Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), returned to Mumbai after shooting for a new film in London. Malaika Arora, who recently won the internet with her bold and glamorous walk at the Lakme Fashion Week, also arrived in Mumbai today. The two divas are known for being the OG-style icons of Bollywood because of their jaw-dropping sartorial choices through the years. While their red-carpet or on-duty fashion is unbeatable, we cannot ignore their equally stylish everyday wardrobe. And today, Malaika and Kareena displayed the same with their airport looks as they landed in the bay.

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora ace stylish and comfy airport looks

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived in Mumbai. While Kareena returned to the bay with her son Jeh from London, Malaika came from Chandigarh, where she attended an event. The paparazzi clicked the mother-son duo at the airport as Kareena carried her youngest son in her arms, dressed in their comfiest everyday fits. Malaika made a case for co-ord fashion with her uber-cool look. If you need some tips to glam up your daily wear or airport closet, don't forget to take style tips from the two stars. Check out their pictures and videos from the airport below. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora with Natasha Poonawalla have girlfriends' day out)

Kareena Kapoor Khan clicked at Mumbai airport with her son, Jeh Ali Khan. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena chose the classic denim jeans, shirt and pullover set for her airport look, and Jeh looked adorable as he accompanied his mother in a striped shirt and blue pants. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor wore a check-printed button-down shirt under a dark blue round-neck pullover featuring full-length sleeves and cinched hem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena completed her airport outfit with light blue denim jeans featuring distressed knees and a frayed hemline. Lastly, a sleek ponytail, glossy pink lip shade, minimal makeup, white lace-up combat boots, a smartwatch, and tinted sunglasses gave the final touch to her fuss-free look.

Malaika Arora clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika, on the other hand, looked uber-stylish as the paparazzi clicked her at the Mumbai airport. The star made a strong case for co-ord sartorial statements in a black-and-white tie-dye printed denim jacket and pants set. While the jacket features an open front, long sleeves and an oversized fit, the pants have a high-rise waistline and straight-fit silhouette.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika completed her outfit with a white sports bra featuring ribbed details and a plunging neckline. In the end, Malaika chose open tresses, minimal makeup, nude lips, black-tinted sunglasses, an over-the-body Louis Vuitton bag, statement rings, and chunky lace-up sneakers to round it all off.