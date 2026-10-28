Karisma Kapoor at 52 brings regal elegance to red carpet in brocade gold ensemble by Aikeyah

Karisma Kapoor was among the many celebrities who attended the 25th Elle Style Awards in Mumbai last night, October 27. Before attending the awards, the actor was seen at a store launch event, where she arrived with filmmaker Karan Johar. For both occasions, the 52-year-old star wore a regal gold skirt-and-blouse set that showcased Indian craftsmanship. Let's decode her look:

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Serving gold and bling

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Karisma Kapoor is the OG beauty girl. The blueprint of fashion who inspires a generation with her on-screen and personal style. For her appearances at the different events on Tuesday, the actor served gold and bling with class and regal elegance. She wore a handcrafted gold two-piece set from the shelves of the womenswear label Aikeyah. It is from their collection Bazaar, showcased during Lakme Fashion Week.

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{{^usCountry}} Karisma's outfit features a peplum silhouette-inspired blouse, a split Mandarin collar, front button closures, a figure-defining fit, short cap sleeves, a slit on the front, and a knee-length hem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karisma's outfit features a peplum silhouette-inspired blouse, a split Mandarin collar, front button closures, a figure-defining fit, short cap sleeves, a slit on the front, and a knee-length hem. {{/usCountry}}

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She wore the blouse with a matching gold skirt featuring an A-line silhouette and a structured fall. During the store launch event, Lolo opted for a knee-length version of the skirt, and for the Elle Beauty Awards she switched to a maxi-length version.

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The brand's signature floral motifs take on a brocade-like depth in the ensemble, allowing the bold texture to become the ornament itself. It lends an old-world richness to a decidedly contemporary silhouette, making Karisma one of last night's best-dressed celebs.

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The styling

Karisma wore the structured silhouette with a matching brocade, rose-embroidered top-handle mini bag. For the accessories, she paired the skirt-and-blouse set with gold heels, gold hoop earrings, and a stack of statement cocktail rings. For her hair, she tied her tresses into a twisted, braided top knot, slicked back and centre-parted for a clean look.

Lastly, for the makeup, Karisma and her stylist chose darkened brows, subtle brown eyeshadow, smudged black eyeliner, a light coating of mascara on the lashes, a light dusting of rouge on the cheeks, beaming highlighter, a glossy rouge lip shade, and soft contouring.

On the work front

Karisma Kapoor made her OTT comeback with Murder Mubarak (2024), directed by Homi Adajania, in which she portrayed the eccentric Shehnaz Noorani. She is also set to headline Brown (2026), a neo-noir psychological crime thriller series, in which she plays Rita Brown, a troubled Kolkata police detective navigating personal challenges while investigating complex crimes.