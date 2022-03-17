Karolina Bielawska's first message as Miss World 2021 and the moment she was crowned: Watch inside

Miss World 2021: Poland's Karolina Bielawska is the winner of the Miss World 2021 title. The 70th edition of the beauty pageant took place at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 17 (IST). The Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica, crowned Karolina Bielawska as her successor. Shree Saini from the United States is the 1st runner-up, and Olivia Yace from Côte d'Ivoire is the 2nd runner-up.

After her win, the official Instagram page of Miss World posted a video of Karolina Bielawska, Shree Saini and Olivia Yace celebrating their win. The video shows a speechless Karolina getting excited and saying that she still needs time to process the turn of events. Shree Saini and Olivia Yace added that they were proud of Karolina's win. "Our new Miss World! Karolina Bielawska from Poland," the video was captioned.

Watch it here:

The Instagram page also shared the moment Toni-Ann Singh crowned Karolina as the 70th Miss Universe. The post also revealed what a tearful Karolina said right after being crowned. "When I heard my name I was shocked, I still can't believe it. I am honoured to wear the Miss World crown and can't wait to get to work. I will remember this amazing chapter in Puerto Rico for the rest of my life," she said.

Meanwhile, Karolina is currently studying for a Master's Degree in Management. She will continue her studies with a PhD degree. The 23-year-old also works as a model. She enjoys swimming, scuba diving, playing tennis and badminton.

The Miss World 2021 also hopes to become a motivational speaker someday. Her Beauty with a Purpose project is called Zupa Na Pietrynie. It provides constant help to homeless people in crisis, raises awareness of this problem and fights against social exclusion.

