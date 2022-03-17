Karolina Bielawska from Poland wins the Miss World 2021 crown. Who is she?

Miss World 2021: Karolina Bielawska from Poland has won the 70th edition of the Miss World pageant that took place in Puerto Rico. She is the Miss World 2021 winner. The coronation took place at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico. While Karolina is the winner of the coveted title, Shree Saini from the United States is the 1st runner-up, and Olivia Yace from Côte d'Ivoire is the 2nd runner-up. Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica crowned Karolina Bielawska as her successor on March 17 (IST). Manasa Varanasi, who was in the Miss World race for India, went up to the Top 13 candidates but was not selected in the Top 6 winners list.

According to the Miss World Organisation, Karolina is currently studying for a Master's Degree in Management and would continue her studies with a PhD. She also works as a model, and one day she hopes to become a motivational speaker. She enjoys swimming and scuba diving and playing tennis and badminton.

In a post on their Instagram account, the Miss World Organisation wrote that Karolina is passionate about the voluntary work that she is involved in. Her Beauty with a Purpose project, called Zupa Na Pietrynie, provides constant help to homeless people in crisis, raises awareness of this problem, and fights against social exclusion. Every Sunday, the project aims to provide hot meals, food packages, drinks, clothing, masks, law advice and professional medical support for almost 300 people in need in Lodz, a city in Poland.

"Many of these people did not have access to register for a Covid-19 vaccine but the project was able to get Governmental permission for over 400 people to receive their vaccinations. The project also built the first Social Bathroom for people in the homelessness crisis in Lodz," the Miss World page wrote.

