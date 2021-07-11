Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kate Middleton is a vision in green midi dress with Prince William at Wimbledon
fashion

Kate Middleton is a vision in green midi dress with Prince William at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton makes a stunning statement at the Wimbledon in an emerald green midi dress. The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision to behold in the ensemble as she attended the tournament with Prince William. Here's what it costs.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Kate Middleton is a vision in green midi dress with Prince William at Wimbledon(Instagram/@the_mountbatten_windsors)

Kate Middleton attended the Wimbledon Women’s Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova with Prince William yesterday. The Duchess of Cambridge took the first row at the spectator’s box and was a vision to behold in a bespoke emerald green midi dress.

Kate arrived at the tennis tournament dressed in an elegant emerald green dress, a colour she always wears in summer. She wore a modified version of Emilia Wickstead’s Denver midi dress from the designer’s Resort ’21 collection for the occasion.

The textured crepe ensemble featured a pleated skirt and a fit-and-flare silhouette. It also had a round neck, cap sleeves, and concealed back zipper.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton in 5k stylish red blazer wows at Euro 2020 with Prince William

The dress is crafted from a luxurious green cloque with a subtle texture and had precise darting through the bodice and waist. This provided an impeccable drape as it opens to a midi-length hem. The sleeves of the attire featured pin-tucked details.

Kate wore the attire with white Jimmy Choo pumps. She accessorised the look with a pair of Kiki McDonough earrings made with green amethysts, diamonds, and tourmaline. The Duchess also wore her favourite Maya Torque Aquamarine and Gold Bangle, a floral face mask and sunglasses.

Kate wore her hair down in her signature Chelsea curls. She glammed up the look with filled-in eyebrows, dewy make-up, light pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, a hint of blush on the cheeks, subtle eye shadow, and highlighter on the face.

If you wish to add Kate Middleton’s dress to your wardrobe, a sleeveless version of it is available on the designer’s website. The ensemble is worth 1,40,836 (GBP 1,360). However, it is currently available at a discount and is worth 84,398 (GBP 815).

Earlier, Kate was forced into self-isolation for ten days after coming in contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19.

kate middleton prince william wimbledon emilia wickstead ash barty
