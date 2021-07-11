Kate Middleton is a vision in green midi dress with Prince William at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton attended the Wimbledon Women’s Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova with Prince William yesterday. The Duchess of Cambridge took the first row at the spectator’s box and was a vision to behold in a bespoke emerald green midi dress.

Kate arrived at the tennis tournament dressed in an elegant emerald green dress, a colour she always wears in summer. She wore a modified version of Emilia Wickstead’s Denver midi dress from the designer’s Resort ’21 collection for the occasion.

The textured crepe ensemble featured a pleated skirt and a fit-and-flare silhouette. It also had a round neck, cap sleeves, and concealed back zipper.

The dress is crafted from a luxurious green cloque with a subtle texture and had precise darting through the bodice and waist. This provided an impeccable drape as it opens to a midi-length hem. The sleeves of the attire featured pin-tucked details.

Kate wore the attire with white Jimmy Choo pumps. She accessorised the look with a pair of Kiki McDonough earrings made with green amethysts, diamonds, and tourmaline. The Duchess also wore her favourite Maya Torque Aquamarine and Gold Bangle, a floral face mask and sunglasses.

Kate wore her hair down in her signature Chelsea curls. She glammed up the look with filled-in eyebrows, dewy make-up, light pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, a hint of blush on the cheeks, subtle eye shadow, and highlighter on the face.

If you wish to add Kate Middleton’s dress to your wardrobe, a sleeveless version of it is available on the designer’s website. The ensemble is worth ₹1,40,836 (GBP 1,360). However, it is currently available at a discount and is worth ₹84,398 (GBP 815).

Earlier, Kate was forced into self-isolation for ten days after coming in contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19.

