Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are goals in chic outfits at Govinda Naam Mera screening, her floral midi steals the show

Actor Katrina Kaif attended the special screening of her husband Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera in Mumbai. Katrina and many other stars, including Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, Kabir Khan, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Kaushal and a few other celebrities, attended the special occasion. While Katrina wore a floral printed midi dress for the screening event, Vicky looked dapper in a kurta and pants set. The couple served goals at the star-studded affair and left fans swooning. Check out the snippets below. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor and more stars dazzle on awards red carpet. All pics, videos)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are goals at the Govinda Naam Mera screening

On Wednesday, Vicky Kaushal and the cast of his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera stepped out in Mumbai to attend a special screening. Vicky's wife, Katrina Kaif, also made an appearance at the occasion and turned the event into their date night. The paparazzi clicked the couple at the screening and shared the snippets on social media. The pictures and videos showed them sharing some candid moments on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see what the couple wore and all the clicks from their night out.

Katrina chose an Isabel Marant dress for attending the Govinda Naam Mera screening. The silk-satin dress comes decorated in multi-coloured floral designs in blue, orange and yellow shades. It features a V plunging neckline, padded shoulders, gathered details on the waist to accentuate the figure, a flowy skirt, quarter-length sleeves, a high-low hemline, and a midi-length hem.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the Govinda Naam Mera screening. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Katrina wore multi-hued strappy sandals and hoop earrings to accessorise the ensemble. In the end, Katrina chose glowing skin, rouged cheeks, nude pink lip shade, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and darkened brows for the glam picks. She rounded it all off with centre-parted open silky straight tresses.

As for Vicky Kaushal, the actor embraced Punjabi Munda vibes in a grey-toned ensemble. He wore a short silk kurta featuring Mandarin collars, opened front buttons on the torso, pulled-back full-length sleeves, and a figure-hugging fit. Grey-coloured pants with a straight-leg fit, white sneakers, tinted black sunglasses, a clean-shaven face, and a back-swept hairdo completed the styling.

What do you think of Katrina and Vicky's outfits?