Katrina Kaif's girl-next-door look in shorts and crop top costs less than 1k, details here

There's literally nothing that Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif cannot pull off. The star does not shy away from experimenting with her style, be it on the red carpet or for ad shoots. However, one look at her social media page, and you will know that she is most comfortable in casual, no-fuss outfits. So, when she appeared in an ad wearing the trendiest crop top and shorts, we were not surprised.

Known best for her girl-next-door style, Katrina recently shot for an advertisement wearing a chic and comfy ensemble. She chose a crop top in a bright orange hue and teamed it with shorts for the shoot.

Katrina's bookmark-worthy look was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who has worked with celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sara Ali Khan. The crop top that Katrina chose for the ad is from the fast-fashion label, Zara. It will cost you less than ₹1k.

Screenshots from Katrina Kaif's ad. (Instagram/@katrinakaif)

Katrina wore a sleeveless round neck blouse for the video. It came with ribbed details, a cropped hemline, and a button-up front. You can wear the top with a printed skirt or high-waisted denims, and you will easily have a perfect brunch date look on your hands.

If you wish to buy the top, we have found the price details for you. It is available on Zara's website and is worth ₹2,229 (990 THB). However, currently, it is available at a discounted price of ₹652 approximately (290 THB).

Katrina Kaif's ribbed Zara crop top. (zara.com)

Katrina teamed the top with high-waisted denim shorts and accessorised the simple look with a dainty gold chain. She left her wavy locks open in a middle parting, and for glam, she chose nude pink lip shade and minimal make-up.

Meanwhile, Katrina is currently in Turkey with Salman Khan to shoot for their upcoming movie, Tiger 3. Earlier, the two stars were in Saint Petersburg, Russia, to shoot a schedule of the film.

