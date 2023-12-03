Katrina Kaif's glam Business Girl look for Red Sea Film Festival 2023 gets love, Shweta Bachchan says 'Ya mamma'

Katrina Kaif travelled to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Red Sea Film Festival along with several other big names, including Ranveer Singh, Zoe Saldana, Naomi Campbell, Freida Pinto, and other celebs. On the first day, Katrina represented India dressed in a gorgeous black Sabyasachi saree styled with an embellished blouse. For her next look, the actor turned into a glam business girl and wore a shirt and embellished skirt set from Valentino. Netizens loved the second look and praised Katrina. Scroll through to check out what she wore.

Katrina Kaif attends Vanity Fair's Red Sea Film Festival bash

Katrina Kaif attends the Vanity Fair party during the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Instagram)

Vanity Fair hosted a Red Sea Film Festival bash yesterday and Katrina Kaif attended the event in a glamorous outfit. Katrina shared pictures of her look on Instagram with the caption, "Women in Cinema. Hosted by Vanity Fair at the @redseafilm festival, which had 41 WOMEN directors showcasing their films at the Red Sea this year. So many amazing women in one room. Thank you the most gracious hosts." The snippets show Katrina flaunting her stylish ensemble and posing for pictures with stars like Freida Pinto, Michelle Rodriguez and Sharon Stone. Read our download on her Valentino outfit below.

Katrina wore a crisp white shirt and a silver skirt to the Vanity Fair bash. The shirt features a collared neckline, front button closures, full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs, and a form-fitted silhouette. The actor teamed the blouse with a silver skirt featuring a high-rise waistline, shimmering sequin embellishments, a mermaid silhouette with a figure-hugging fit, and a floor-grazing hem length.

Katrina styled her glam Business Girl look with minimal accessories, including a black tie embellished with a metal V, statement rings, double hoop earrings, an embellished silver bracelet, and high heels. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, smudged smoky eyes, mascara on the lashes, side-parted open tresses, glossy pink lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, glowing skin, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

After Katrina posted the photos, netizens complimented her in the comments section. Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Ya mamma [heart eye emoji]." Neha Dhupia commented, "Oh my! [fire emoji]." A fan commented, "Class [fire emoji]."