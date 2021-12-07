Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Katrina Kaif in Anamika Khanna, Vicky Kaushal in Sabyasachi set fashion goals before grand wedding: Pics, videos
fashion

Katrina Kaif in Anamika Khanna, Vicky Kaushal in Sabyasachi set fashion goals before grand wedding: Pics, videos

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal left for Jaipur last night to begin their wedding festivities. While the bride-to-be wore Anamika Khanna for the occasion, the groom chose Sabyasachi clothing.
Katrina Kaif in Anamika Khanna, Vicky Kaushal in Sabyasachi set fashion goals before grand wedding: Pics, videos(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 08:11 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

The soon-to-be-married Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal left Mumbai for Jaipur last night to begin their grand wedding festivities with family and close friends. The couple will tie the knot at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort Barwara. The paparazzi snapped the two stars outside the airport as they left for the wedding destination with their family members. Both Vicky and Katrina looked incredible in their wedding-festivity-ready ensembles.

Katrina Kaif was clicked outside her home in Mumbai and then Kalina airport, where Vicky also arrived with his family to leave for Jaipur. Katrina chose a resplendent sunshine yellow sharara set embroidered heavily with intricate details.

Katrina Kaif at Kalina airport.  (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

While Katrina chose a more ethnic look, Vicky looked dapper in semi-traditional pants and a shirt set, fit for a modern groom. Keep scrolling to see more pictures and videos from the airport and find out the designers Katrina and Vicky chose for their appearance.

RELATED STORIES
Vicky Kaushal at Kalina airport.  (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ | What Katrina Kaif wore to Vicky Kaushal's house amid wedding preparations

Katrina was dressed head to toe in an ethereal creation by ace-designer Anamika Khanna. The bride-to-be's best friend and stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, styled the royal and elegant sartorial moment.

Top Mobile Deals
Katrina Kaif in an Anamika Khanna creation.  (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Katrina's sharara set features a bright yellow kurta with a front split on the neckline, intricate silver embroidery on the hem, neck and sleeves, oversized fitting, and a short length. She paired the kurta with flared sharara pants in the same colour and gota patti embroidery.

Katrina completed the sharara with a matching yellow georgette dupatta. It came decorated with intricate silver embroidery, and the actor draped it on her shoulder and around the body. Simple mojaris and dainty earrings rounded off the accessories, and for glam, Katrina chose minimal make-up and blush-pink lips.

Vicky Kaushal chose a dapper look from Sabyasachi Mukherjee's latest collection. He wore a breezy Mandarin-collared shirt in the peach shade to the airport. It features a tropical print and folded long sleeves.

Vicky Kaushal in Sabyasachi clothing and accessories.  (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Vicky tucked his shirt inside the beige tapered pants to give his ensemble a formal touch. The actor accessorised his ensemble with a tan Sabyasachi logo belt and tan moccasins. A rugged beard and sleeked-back hairdo rounded off his airport look.

What do you think of the soon-to-be-married couple's looks?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
katrina kaif vicky kaushal
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP