Katrina Kaif in 48k white bodycon dress promotes Sooryavanshi, see all pics
fashion

Katrina Kaif in 48k white bodycon dress promotes Sooryavanshi, see all pics

Katrina Kaif promotes Sooryavanshi in a white ribbed bodycon dress with one-shoulder detail. The dress is worth ₹48k and features a side-slit.  
Katrina Kaif in 48k white bodycon dress promotes Sooryavanshi, see all pics(Instagram)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 12:48 PM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Rohit Shetty film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. However, that is not stopping the star from serving back-to-back fashion goals for her social media followers. Her latest look for Sooryavanshi promotions in a one-shoulder white bodycon dress is a testament to the same.

For a sunny day photoshoot, Katrina slipped into a white one-shoulder ribbed dress and delighted fashion lovers. She posted two pictures from the shoot and even garnered praises from other celebrities. The actor captioned the post, "[sunny] day #sooryavanshi."

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who has worked with stars like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, and more, styled Katrina's look for the sunny shoot. Her hair and make-up were done by Daniel C Bauer and Flavien Heldt. We also found the price of this dress. Read on to know more.

Take a look at the photos:

 

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif drops major wedding fashion cues in a silk floral lehenga

The dress Katrina chose for the shoot is from the sustainable fashion brand Aya Muse. It is from the label's Pre-Fall 2021 collection and comes with a slim fit, asymmetric silhouette, one-shoulder neckline, cut-out details, and ribbed texture.

Katrina's figure-sculpting dress features a one full sleeve shoulder, ribbed round neckline, and a side slit baring her leg. She wore the chic outfit with just a pair of pearl drop earrings. Leaving her locks open in a side-swept style, the actor rounded off her minimalistic look.

Keen on including Katrina's dress in your collection? Well, we have news for you. We found out the price details, and adding the dress to your wardrobe will cost you 48,215 (USD 640).

Katrina Kaif's one-shoulder dress.  (aya-muse.com)

For her beauty picks, Katrina chose glossy pink lip shade, smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and sharp contour.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi will hit the theatres on November 5, 2021. It is the fourth film in Shetty's cop universe after Ajay's Singham, Singham Returns and Ranveer's Simmba.

katrina kaif
