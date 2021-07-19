Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Katrina Kaif in 50k floral mini dress adds a touch of romance to her night-out look
fashion

Katrina Kaif in 50k floral mini dress adds a touch of romance to her night-out look

Katrina Kaif drizzles a touch of romance to her night-out look in a stunning floral mini dress she wore for her visit to Ritesh Sidhwani's house in Mumbai. The dress is worth ₹50k.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Katrina Kaif in 50k floral mini dress adds a touch of romance to her night-out look(Varinder Chawla)

Actor Katrina Kaif was clicked outside Ritesh Sidhwani's house in Mumbai last night. For the outing, she chose a stunning printed mini dress and gave us styling tips for monsoon.

The star attended a late-night dinner at the Indian film producer's house, along with Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

Katrina arrived at the late-night dinner looking effortless and chic in a floral mini dress from the label LoveShackFancy. The dress, made from cotton, is inspired by the romanticism created by floral patterns.

Katrina Kaif at Ritesh Sidhwani's house. (Varinder Chawla)

Katrina's ensemble featured a round neckline with a keyhole front and a tie fastening. The short sleeves of the mini attire had frilled trims. A pin-tucked bodice, smocked waist, and tiered ruffled skirt added to the girly charm of Katrina's ensemble.

Katrina Kaif in a floral mini dress. (Varinder Chawla)

Katrina is known for her girl-next-door style that is easy to take cues from, and this latest look proves the same. It is an excellent pick for summers or to beat the humidity in the monsoon. So, if you wish to add this look to your wardrobe, we have found the price details for you. The dress is available for 50,606 (USD 677).

The Audette Floral Print Mini Dress. (brownsfashion.com)

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor teamed the floral dress with a black face mask and a blush pink over-the-body bag. Katrina rounded it all off with strappy black sandals and middle-parted open tresses. Minimal make-up with kohl-lined eyes completed her glam.

Katrina Kaif pairs mini dress with minimal accessories. (Varinder Chawla)

On the work front, Katrina recently started the reading session for Sriram Raghavan's next untitled film co-starring South-Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi. She is expected to begin the shoot after she completes Tiger 3. She also has the highly anticipated Sooryavanshi and horror-comedy Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the pipeline.

Additionally, to celebrate ten years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Katrina and the film's cast got together for a digital reunion, where they re-enacted a few iconic scenes from the movie and shared anecdotes.

Topics
katrina kaif hrithik roshan farhan akhtar zoya akhtar zindagi na milegi dobara
