Katrina Kaif copies Shanaya Kapoor's affordable tie-dye look for shoot, see pics

Katrina Kaif and Shanaya Kapoor seem to have found a shared love for tie-dye ensembles, and their most recent looks are proof of that. While Katrina is known for her girl-next-door style with voguish choices, Shanaya has become the poster girl for Gen-Z fashion that she often gives a glimpse of on her Instagram. Recently, for a shoot, Katrina wore the same co-ord separates that Shanaya wore for a special occasion and gave us major athleisure goals.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina had shared pictures of herself from a playful photoshoot. She wore a purple tie-dye crop top and joggers set in the clicks and made a strong case for the colourful trend. She combined athleisure and loungewear aesthetics for her look and nailed it perfectly.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's purple tie-dye Zara athleisure look is super affordable at ₹3k

The loose-fitted crop top featured droopy half sleeves, a folded hem and a round neckline. Katrina teamed the top with a pair of high-waist trousers that carried an elastic waistband, side pockets and elastic cuffed hems.

Katrina wore the ensemble with large gold hoop earrings and tied her luscious locks in a high ponytail with loose strands sculpting her face nicely. She sported minimal, dewy make-up in the pictures, with pale pink lipstick, subtle pink smoky eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows and blushed cheeks to glam up her low-key look.

As for Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s sister, Shanaya Kapoor, the star wore the tie-dye separates for her brother Jahaan’s birthday in May.

She wore the ensemble with a chunky gold chain and tied her locks in a middle-parted sleek ponytail. To glam up her off-duty look, she chose dewy skin, glossy pink lipstick and a hint of blush on her cheeks.

The tie-dye crop top and joggers set that both Katrina and Shanaya wore are from the fast-fashion label, Zara. The two clothing items are currently available on sale on the brand’s website. The cropped t-shirt was originally priced at ₹1,790 but is now on sale at ₹1,190. The tie-dye purple joggers were initially worth ₹2,490 but are now available for ₹1,790. The set is worth ₹2,980.

Who do you think nailed this tie-dye look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter