Shanaya Kapoor shows how to style athleisure in 4k crop top and sweatpants

If you are looking for ways to up your wardrobe game with Gen-Z approved sartorial picks, it is time you head over to Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram account. That is where you will find the comfiest athleisure outfits to the most glam dresses and the perfect casual day-out looks. Shanaya has a style sense that everyone finds relatable and that is what fans love about her.

Shanaya is also known for her love of tie-dye outfits and her recent Instagram post is proof of that. The stunner shared a few adorable pictures with her brother Jahaan Kapoor and wished him on his birthday in the hilarious manner that only an elder sister can do. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a comfy co-ord tie-dye set that featured a white and pink crop top with a baggy silhouette, short sleeve and a round neckline.

She teamed it with a pair of matching high-waisted sweatpants that had elasticated cuffed hems and actual usable pockets. Shanaya accessorised her casual attire with a simple pair of earrings and a couple of delicate gold chains. The stunner looked radiant as she posed sans-makeup and tied her hair in a low bun. She shared the heartwarming images with the hilarious caption, "No one messes with my little brother, except me! Happy birthday my fav Ps: swipe to see jahaan getting fed up with me (sic)."

Coming back to Shanaya's attire, if you like it as well and would want to add it to your collection, let us tell you a little more about it. The co-ord set is from the shelves of the fast-fashion brand Zara. The crop top is worth ₹1,790 and the sweatpants will cost you ₹2,490. The total cost of the set is ₹4,280.

The crop top is worth ₹1,790(zara.com)

The sweatpants are worth ₹2,490(Zara.com)

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor worked as the assistant director in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl that had her cousin Janhavi Kapoor play the lead role. She is all set for her debut in Bollywood under the Dharma banner.

