Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Katrina Kaif is radiant as she announces Covid-19 recovery in all yellow outfit
fashion

Katrina Kaif is radiant as she announces Covid-19 recovery in all yellow outfit

Katrina Kaif looked like a ray of sunshine as she took to her Instagram feed to share that she had tested negative for Covid 19 and had recovered from the coronavirus in an all yellow ensemble.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Katrina Kaif(Instagram)

Like many Bollywood celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar and others, Katrina Kaif too had tested positive for Covid 19, and the Tiger Zinda Hai actor took to her Instagram feed on Saturday to announce that she has finally tested negative for the deadly virus. The 37-year-old actor shared a picture of herself looking as stunning as ever in an all yellow ensemble as she shared with her followers that she had finally tested negative for Covid-19. The Ek Tha Tiger star can be seen sitting cross legged in her home, beaming in a ribbed lemon yellow, full sleeved top and yellow pants, sporting no make-up on her bare skin and her dark hair cascading down her shoulders. Katrina wrote in the caption to the post, "negative (everyone who checked up on me thank u, it was really sweet felt a lot of (love)." She added yellow hearts and sunshine emoticons to her caption to express her happiness.

Celebrity followers including Gauri Khan and more than 18 lakh followers liked the post while scores of fans chimed into the comments section to congratulated the actor on her recovery. When Katrina had tested positive for Covid 19 in the beginning of April, she took to her Instagram stories to share with fans in a statement, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bhumi Pednekar shares her isolation makeup routine with fans

Fatima Sana Shaikh channels her Ajeeb Daastaans character in 18.5k saree

Kanye West finalises logo design for his 'Yeezy Gap' fashion line

Photos: Sara Ali Khan flaunts her toned legs in denim shorts enroute Maldives

On the professional front, Katrina will be next be seen in Tiger 3 which is part of the Ek Tha Tiger series alongside Salman Khan and EmranHashmi, she also has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and also a superhero movie with Ali Abbas Zafar lined up.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP