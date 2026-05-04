Katrina Kaif’s ‘new mom glow’ steals the spotlight as she twins in all-black look with Vicky Kaushal at airport. Watch

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, serving couple-style goals as they walked hand in hand, smiling warmly for the paparazzi. The duo, who embraced parenthood after welcoming their son Vihaan in November last year, made their first public appearance together since becoming parents. (Also read: Deepika Padukone pregnant at 40 with 2nd baby: Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood is normalising ‘late pregnancy' )

New parents Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal turn heads with minimalist airport fashion. (Instagram)

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Staying true to their understated yet chic fashion sensibilities, the couple kept their airport looks minimal, comfortable, and stylish. Here’s a closer look at what they wore.

Katrina Kaif rocks stylish all black look

For their latest airport appearance, Katrina and Vicky kept things effortlessly cool with coordinated, understated looks that perfectly balanced comfort and style.

Katrina leaned into her signature off-duty aesthetic with a monochrome all-black outfit. She wore an oversized black trench-style coat layered over a matching black ensemble featuring relaxed-fit bottoms. The roomy silhouette gave her look a laid-back, travel-friendly vibe while still looking polished and chic. Adding a sporty edge to the outfit, she paired it with chunky black-and-white sneakers and oversized black sunglasses.

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{{^usCountry}} Keeping her beauty look simple and natural, Katrina left her long straight hair open and opted for minimal makeup with a soft pink lip, letting her radiant post-motherhood glow do all the talking. Her entire look was a masterclass in quiet luxury dressing, effortless, clean, and timeless. What Vicky Kaushal wore {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keeping her beauty look simple and natural, Katrina left her long straight hair open and opted for minimal makeup with a soft pink lip, letting her radiant post-motherhood glow do all the talking. Her entire look was a masterclass in quiet luxury dressing, effortless, clean, and timeless. What Vicky Kaushal wore {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Vicky perfectly matched Katrina’s relaxed aesthetic with a rugged yet refined outfit in earthy tones. He layered a brown suede jacket over a basic black T-shirt, creating a smart casual combination that felt both stylish and comfortable.

He paired the jacket with loose black trousers and completed the ensemble with classic white sneakers for a clean finish. Vicky also accessorised with a dark cap, giving his airport look a slightly sporty touch. His neatly groomed beard and relaxed smile further elevated the effortlessly cool energy of the outfit.

How internet reacted

The couple’s airport appearance quickly took over social media, with fans showering them with love and obsessing over Katrina Kaif’s radiant glow. Reacting to Katrina’s appearance, one fan wrote, “Mama is glowing,” while another commented, “Both are glowing after becoming parents.” A third user added, “She is glowing as a new mom,” and many couldn’t stop gushing over her effortless beauty, with one comment reading, “She looks sooooooo pretty.” Another fan echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “She is glowing more after baby.”

About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

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Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dated for a brief period before tying the knot in 2021 in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara. The lavish celebration was attended by their close friends and family members and quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings. The couple embraced parenthood in November 2025 with the arrival of their first child, a baby boy named Vihaan Kaushal.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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