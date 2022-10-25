Katrina Kaif's sizzling saree game with strappy blouses is a treat for ethnic fashion lovers and we are smitten

The classic weddings and festival season is here but if you are having a nerve-wracking ordeal as you decided what to wear, let Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif sort your fashion woes with her sizzling saree game and strappy blouses that are a treat for ethnic fashion lovers and we are smitten. From slaying sharara saree to Sabyasachi sarees and strappy blouses with plunging necklines, Katrina redefined traditional fashion with a sultry twist this festive season and ethnic style lovers are hooked.

Taking to her social media handle, Katrina has been flooding the Internet with one saree look after another and we are taking notes. She heralded the Diwali festivities by dolling up for a bash in a red sharara saree that came with white motif prints all over and was hemmed with silver gota.

Katrina teamed it with a matching cut-sleeves blouse that came with a plunging neckline to add to the hotness quotient. Accessorising her look with a pair of statement jhumkis and a set of gold bangles, Katrina left her mid-parted luscious hair open down her back.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, she amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with mascara-laden eyelashes, smokey eyeshadow and filled in eyebrows. She rounded off the ethnic look with a tiny bindi as she struck steamy poses for the camera.

In the next set of pictures for another Diwali party, Katrina was seen stealing the spotlight in a bling strappy black blouse that was layered with a see-through black sequinned saree which came with ruffles. Volume and ruffles are the tried and tested wedding outfit but Katrina gave them a contemporary twist by opting for a saree with romantic ruffles and pairing the single-hued elegant saree with a glamorous black embellished blouse.

Her sleek, straight mane along with simple shoulder duster diamonds on the ears, a set of bangles and finger rings complemented this look beautifully. She had captioned the pictures “Diwali nights” and the Internet was on fire.

Yellow is the colour of hope, cheerful, happiness, optimism and joy and in a recent set of pictures, Katrina was seen channelling all those vibes as she rang in the festival of lights with actor-hubby Vicky Kaushal. For Diwali, Katrina dolled up in a mustard bling saree that came with a bright yellow strappy blouse, in theme with the festive hues and had our undivided attention as she added a bloom of colour in her steamy ethnic look.

The black and yellow sarees are credited to Indian fashion designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee's eponymous label that boasts of high-end luxury Indian ensembles which highlight the use of classical methods like bandhani, gota work, block printing, hand dyeing etc. in construction of modern silhouettes especially in bridal wear.

