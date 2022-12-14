Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor and more stars dazzle on awards red carpet. All pics, videos

Celebrities stepped out in Mumbai last night to walk the red carpet at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards and dazzle in their best outfits. The guest list included names like Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Tejsswi Prakash, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Shamita Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Khushalii Kumar, and more stars. All the celebrities came dressed in their best fits to the awards night. But some stole the spotlight with their dazzling ensembles. So, we decided to list all the names who made heads turn with their on-point red carpet looks. Keep scrolling to check them all out. (Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor to Ananya Panday and Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 5 times celebs rocked the red and hot pink colour block trend)

Best-dressed celebrities at the awards show

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora made heads turn on the red carpet by turning into a modern goddess dressed in a pristine white gown by Rachel Gilbertau. The star was a vision to behold in the one-shoulder gown featuring an exaggerated bow on the neckline, a high-low hem, a floor-sweeping train on the back, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She completed the outfit with an embellished gold box clutch, pointed stilettos, bold red lips, back-swept hair, bold smoky eyes, and glowing skin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor made a breathtaking appearance on the red carpet in a lemon-green gown that spoke of her sultry elegance. Her ensemble features a halter neckline, wrapover detail with a cut-out exposing her toned midriff, a skirt with a mermaid-like silhouette, a long train on the back, and shimmering embellishments. A sleek bun, glowing makeup picks, and nude lip shade finished her glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif made heads turn on the red carpet in a shimmering slip gown featuring multi-coloured sequin embellishments, a criss-cross tied on the exposed back, a cowl neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a back slit. Centre-parted open tresses, hoop earrings, strappy pumps, smoky eye shadow, pink lip shade, and blushed skin rounded it all off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper on the red carpet in a black suit featuring an embellished single-lapel coat, matching straight-fitted pants, and a crisp white cotton shirt. He styled the chic ensemble with a black bow tie, funky black-framed tinted glasses, sleek dress shoes, a clean-shaven face, and a back-swept hairdo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan walked the red carpet dressed in a navy blue notch-lapel coat, matching pants, a button-down white collared shirt, and a grey knit round-neck sweater. He gave a finishing touch to his ensemble with black dress shoes, a trimmed beard, and his signature back-swept hairdo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looked ravishing at the beauty awards in a black gown featuring a low-cut back, a plunging neckline, a risqué side thigh-high slit decked with frilled trims, a floor-sweeping train, and a figure-accentuating fit. She wore the gown with a matching necklace, open wavy tresses, minimal makeup, and black high heels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon chose the gorgeous white shade for her red-carpet look. She wore a gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, sheer cut-outs on the midriff, embellished floral designs, an asymmetric hem, and a side thigh-high slit. Dainty earrings, white high heels, rings, open tresses, pink lips, and blushed skin rounded off the glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wore a stunning black gown featuring embellished strappy sleeves, gold floral embellishments, cut-outs on the front, a thigh-high slit, and a backless detail to the awards night. She rounded it all off with gold and black heels and a centre-parted wavy mane.

Who was the best-dressed star at the awards night?