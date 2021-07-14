Katrina Kaif wants to be covered in sunshine in 51k Isabel Marant dress

Katrina Kaif recently took to her social media feed and shared sun kissed images of herself from the terrace of her home in a suburban building of Mumbai looking as stunning as always in an abstract printed pink dress. Katrina looked absolutely radiant as she posed in the video that had multiple stills of the Tiger Zinda Hai actor as the song 'Cover me in sunshine' by P!nk and Willow Sage Hart You.

The Bharat actor posted the video of herself to her Instagram with the caption, "Cover me in (sun emoji)" Katrina looked absolutely gorgeous in the video in which she wore a T-shirt style dress in pink with abstract splotches in fuchsia and blue-gray. Katrina's ruched T-shirt dress had a soft floral print and fold over detailing on the square neck. The cotton printed jersey dress with short sleeves had smocking at the shoulders. Katrina was wearing the Sibara dress by French fashion designer Isabel Marant's eponymous label. The dress is priced at $690 on the brand's website which is around ₹51,000, however the price has now been slashed to $414 which is approximately ₹31,000.

Katrina wore silver hoops in her ears, sporting minimal nude make-up, her shoulder length dark hair flowed in beachy waves around her in the video as she posed playfully.

Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala commented, "You are my sunshine." While Katrina's make-up brand Kay by Katrina's Instagram handle commented, "You radiate sunshineeeee even in the current cloudy weather. (sic)"

Katrina's 'Kay By Katrina' beauty label recently made headlines for introducing homosexual models to the brand promotions in order to celebrate Pride Month.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina has recently started the reading session for Sriram Raghavan's next untitled film co-starring South-Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi. She is expected to begin the shoot after she completes Tiger 3. In addition to this, Katrina will be next seen in the highly anticipated Sooryavanshi and horror-comedy Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

