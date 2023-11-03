Katrina Kaif wows fans with her effortlessly stylish look in a stunning green wrap dress. It costs 1.55 lakh

Katrina Kaif stepped out last night to attend a beauty event in Mumbai and left her fans swooning with her mesmerizing look. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Tiger 3' and her glamorous stills from the film are already doing the rounds on social media. After celebrating Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal in a stunning red traditional saree, the actress effortlessly slipped into a chic dress that showcased her fashion prowess. Katrina may not be very active on social media, but the actress certainly knows how to grab attention with her head-turning looks. Her latest look oozing grace and glamour in a green dress is no exception and is sure to steal your heart. (Also read: Katrina Kaif's breathtaking yellow saree look breaks the internet, earns praise from Alia Bhatt. All pics inside )

Katrina Kaif stuns in a green wrap midi dress

Katrina Kaif wows fans with her stunning look in a green wrap dress. It costs…(HT Photo/VarinderChawla)

Ever since Katrina's pictures and videos went viral on social media, her fans have been raving about her look. Her posts are getting tons of likes and comments from her adoring fans who are showering her with praise and compliments. While one fan wrote "beauty queen", several others dropped fire and heart-eyed emojis. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

For her show-stopping look, Katrina chose a midi dress that comes in an alluring shade of green and features a crepe fabric, a v-neckline, a wrap-effect style and a row of contouring buttons along one side that creates a beautiful hourglass shape. The bodycon fit hugs Katrina's body perfectly and accentuates her gorgeous curves. The side slit at the hem adds an extra glam factor to her stunning look. If you loved Katrina's look and were wondering about the price tag, don't worry. We have got your back. Katrina's dress is from the brand Rasario and comes with a price tag of $1,870 which is equivalent to ₹1.55 lakh. Scroll down for more details.

Katrina Kaif's gorgeous green dress is sourced from the brand Rasario and comes with a price tag of ₹1.55 lakh. (www.net-a-porter.com)

Katrina kept her accessories to a minimum, letting her outfit do the talking and simply styling her look with statement stud earrings and a pair of shiny stiletto heels. Her make-up look featured winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, rosy cheeks, glowing highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. With her tresses tied up in a bun, and flicks framing her face beautifully at the front, Katrina completed her enchanting look.

