Kavya Maran's wedding wardrobe is making a case for understated luxury, and I'm taking notes. For her wedding celebrations with music composer Anirudh Ravichander in Greece, the entrepreneur wore two very different outfits by designer Tarun Tahiliani. Both had something in common: soft colours, intricate detailing and silhouettes that looked elegant without feeling excessively flashy.

Kavya Maran's wedding look: How to recreate her understated luxury style (Instagram)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Her wedding-day look featured a blush-pink lehenga with tone-on-tone 3D floral embroidery, sequins and delicate beadwork. For another ceremony, she switched to a champagne-toned embellished corset-style blouse with a fluid, dusty mocha-brown skirt.

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Of course, these were designer creations. But the aesthetic doesn't have to come with a designer price tag. If you're attending a wedding, engagement or cocktail celebration this season, you can borrow a few styling ideas from Kavya's looks without trying to replicate either outfit piece for piece.

Here's how I'd recreate the understated luxury aesthetic with more accessible festive fashion finds.

1. Start with blush pink and other muted pastel shades

The first thing I noticed about Kavya's wedding outfit was its colour. Instead of a bright bridal pink or a heavily contrasting palette, she chose a soft blush shade that allowed the embroidery to stand out.

This is an easy styling trick to borrow. Look for lehengas, kurta sets and sarees in blush pink, dusty rose, powder blue, champagne, ivory or muted sage green. These shades can look especially elegant when the embellishment is in a similar colour rather than a contrasting one.

A pastel embroidered kurta set is also a practical alternative to buying a new lehenga for every wedding function. Pair it with delicate earrings, a neat hairstyle and metallic footwear for a polished daytime look.

What to shop for: Pastel pink embroidered kurta sets, soft-toned lehengas and blush-coloured festive sarees.

2. Choose floral embroidery over excessive embellishment

Kavya's lehenga featured tone-on-tone 3D floral embroidery, which gave the outfit texture without relying entirely on sparkle. The sequins and beads added a subtle finish rather than overpowering the floral detailing.

You can recreate this effect by looking for thread embroidery, floral appliqué, tonal sequin work or delicate bead detailing. The trick is to choose one dominant detail and let it take centre stage.

For instance, a pastel lehenga with floral embroidery can look more refined than an outfit with several competing embellishment styles. Similarly, a simple kurta with embroidered sleeves or a detailed neckline can feel occasion-ready with the right accessories.

What to shop for: Floral embroidered lehengas, thread-work kurta sets and subtle sequin-embellished ethnic wear.

3. Try a corset top with a flowy skirt for a contemporary wedding look

Kavya's second outfit offered a completely different interpretation of understated luxury. She wore a sleeveless, high-neck corset-style blouse with silver and rose-gold embroidery, paired with a dusty mocha-brown sheer skirt featuring fluid, layered panels.

I particularly like this combination for someone who wants to move beyond the usual lehenga silhouette. A fitted corset-style top with a flowy skirt creates an interesting contrast between structure and movement.

You don't necessarily need a coordinated designer set. Try pairing an embellished champagne, beige or gold-toned top with a plain brown, taupe or mocha maxi skirt. Add statement earrings and let the outfit do the rest.

For a more comfortable version, choose a skirt with a soft waistband and a top that offers enough support for hours of wear.

What to shop for: Embroidered corset tops, champagne-toned festive blouses and fluid brown maxi skirts.

4. Make ivory and beige your festive neutrals

Pastels aren't the only way to achieve an understated look. Ivory, beige, cream and champagne are equally versatile, especially when the outfit has interesting texture or detailing.

If you're investing in a piece you want to rewear, an ivory embroidered kurta set or a chikankari ensemble is a useful wardrobe addition. You can style it with pearl jewellery for a softer look or antique-gold accessories when the occasion calls for something more festive.

The advantage of these neutrals is that you can change the overall appearance of the outfit through accessories, footwear and dupatta styling.

What to shop for: Ivory chikankari sets, beige embroidered kurtas and cream festive separates.

5. Keep jewellery elegant, not excessive

Kavya's wedding-day look featured a dual-row diamond necklace, drop earrings, bangles and rings. For her second outfit, the styling continued the contemporary, occasion-ready mood.

You don't need a heavy jewellery set to achieve a similar finish. A delicate choker, pearl drops, a slim bracelet or understated kundan earrings can complement an embellished outfit without making it look crowded.

My rule would be to choose jewellery based on the neckline. A high-neck blouse can work beautifully with statement earrings, while a deeper neckline gives you room to experiment with a delicate necklace.

If your outfit already has heavy embroidery or beadwork, keep the jewellery simpler. It makes the overall look feel more considered.

What to shop for: Pearl earrings, delicate chokers, minimal kundan jewellery and slim metallic bracelets.

How to recreate Kavya Maran's wedding aesthetic

Kavya's styling detail Affordable alternative How to style it Blush-pink floral lehenga Pastel embroidered kurta set Add delicate earrings and metallic footwear Tone-on-tone 3D embroidery Floral thread-work or subtle sequin detailing Keep accessories understated Champagne corset blouse Embellished corset-style top Pair with a fluid maxi skirt Dusty mocha skirt Brown or taupe flared skirt Choose a soft, movement-friendly fabric Diamond statement jewellery Pearl or minimal kundan jewellery Let one accessory stand out

Similar blush pink lehengas:

What I like about Kavya Maran's wedding wardrobe is that it doesn't rely on loud colours or excessive embellishment to make an impression. The appeal lies in the details: a thoughtful colour palette, interesting textures, fluid silhouettes and jewellery that complements rather than competes.

You don't need a Tarun Tahiliani outfit to borrow that approach. Start with a colour you love, choose one interesting detail and build the rest of your look around it. Sometimes, looking dressed up is less about wearing more and more about getting the balance right.

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Kavya Maran's wedding look: FAQs What did Kavya Maran wear for her wedding? Kavya Maran wore a blush-pink embroidered lehenga by designer Tarun Tahiliani for her wedding celebrations with Anirudh Ravichander in Greece. She also wore a champagne-toned embellished corset-style blouse with a flowing skirt for another celebration.

How do you style a corset top for a wedding function? Pair an embroidered corset top with a flowy maxi skirt or flared trousers. Add statement earrings and metallic footwear, while keeping the rest of the accessories minimal for a balanced look.

What colours create an understated luxury look for weddings? Blush pink, ivory, champagne, beige, dusty rose and mocha brown work well for understated festive dressing. Tonal embroidery and subtle embellishments can make these colours look especially elegant.

How can you recreate Kavya Maran's wedding look on a budget? Choose pastel lehengas, floral embroidered kurta sets or champagne-toned festive separates. Pair them with delicate jewellery and understated footwear to achieve a similar elegant aesthetic without buying designer outfits.

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