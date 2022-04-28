Keerthy Suresh has a mantra for suiting up: ‘Make it tropical’

Keerthy Suresh’s fashion mantra is short, simple and effective – the actor believes in suiting up but also keeping it tropical as much she can. Well, we can’t agree more since she can blend comfort and style so effortlessly in every attire, she decks up in. Keerthy’s fashion diaries are a marvel to watch. The actor is an absolute fashionista and keeps slaying fashion goals on a regular basis. Keerthy’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her fashion photoshoots and each of them manage to set the fashion bar higher for us to conquer. Keerthy can do it all – from showing us how to ace festive fashion in an ethnic ensemble to being the boss lady in a formal co-ord set to slaying casual fashion goals.

Keerthy, a day back, shared a slew of pictures from her fashion photoshoot and reinstated again that when it comes to fashion, no one does it better than her. Keerthy, for the pictures, played muse to fashion designer house A Humming Way. Keerthy paired a pink and white printed blazer with a pair of white and grey formal trousers. The trousers featured white and grey details on one leg and white and pink details on the other. Keerthy further accessorised her look for the day in two sleek gold neck chains from the house of Nicobar. In black stilettos, the actor aced the look to perfection. Keerthy also had the perfection caption to accompany her pictures in the pantsuit - “Suit up but make it tropical.”

Styled by fashion stylist Archa Mehta, Keerthy wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls with a middle part. Assisted by makeup artist Kajol Mulani, Keerthy went minimal on the makeup to complement her outfit. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Keerthy looked drool-worthy.

