Keerthy Suresh turns happy bride in floral lehenga for new photoshoot, brides-to-be take notes: Pics inside
Keerthy Suresh turned into a happy bride wearing a floral embroidered lehenga set for a photoshoot. Her ensemble is a perfect fit for the brides-to-be who don't shy away from experimenting.
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:20 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Keerthy Suresh has a fun fashion guide for the brides-to-be who don't shy away from being experimental, and it is all about floral style statements. The star featured in a photoshoot recently, for which she turned into a happy bride. Her floral lehenga set in the pictures is a bookmark-worthy look and should be on your wedding trousseau list.

Keerthy Suresh's stylist Archa Mehta took to Instagram to share several pictures of the star dressed in a floral lehenga set. The traditional ensemble is from the shelves of ace couturier Rahul Mishra and comes bedecked in floral embroidery done in multiple hues. If you are a bride who wants to ditch the colour red for their big day and bring some fun to the wedding day look, this is your ideal inspiration.

Keerthy's lehenga set features a half-sleeved blouse with a plunging V neckline, cropped hem, and floral thread embroidery done in shades like pink, green, lavender, yellow, purple on a white background.

Keerthy wore the choli with a matching lehenga skirt in an A-line silhouette featuring heavy ghera, silver gota patti embroidery, and intricate thread embroidery done in floral patterns on a white background.

A zari dupatta with scalloped borders and similar floral embroidery completed the ensemble. Keerthy draped it on her shoulders and her head.

Keerthy wore the floral lavender and white lehenga set with ornate gold jewellery pieces. She chose an emerald and ruby adorned choker necklace, layered chains, statement bracelets, matching earrings and a dainty mang tika.

Keerthy Suresh in a Rahul Mishra lehenga. 

In the end, the star chose winged eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, dewy make-up base, nude lip shade, dainty bindi, and subtle eye shadow for the glam picks. Open locks with curled ends and a centre parting rounded off the pretty floral look.

What do you think of Keerthy's floral look?

