Kendall and Kylie Jenner, known for their exquisite fashion sense, were recently spotted in the Bahamas for Hailey Bieber’s 30th birthday. The sister duo was serving summer fashion inspiration in chic outfits. Let’s decode the looks.

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Decoding Kendall Jenner look

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Kendall opted for a black triangle-style bikini top that features a classic halter-neck bikini with triangular fabric cups, a deep plunging neckline, thin black straps that appear to tie or fasten behind the neck, an open-back design, and solid black, which gives the outfit a timeless, understated foundation. She paired the top with a matching black string bikini that features a low-rise waistline and thin side strings tied into bows at the hips. She wrapped a mustard-yellow sarong around her waist for a more structured look.

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{{^usCountry}} Considering the beach vibe, she accessorised her look with an oversized rust-brown hat that adds a distinctly bohemian, vintage-resort quality. The terracotta shade complements the mustard sarong beautifully. Kendall also carried a large natural woven tote bag in natural tan and honey-coloured woven texture. For footwear, she kept simple black flat flip-flops. Decoding Kylie Jenner look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Considering the beach vibe, she accessorised her look with an oversized rust-brown hat that adds a distinctly bohemian, vintage-resort quality. The terracotta shade complements the mustard sarong beautifully. Kendall also carried a large natural woven tote bag in natural tan and honey-coloured woven texture. For footwear, she kept simple black flat flip-flops. Decoding Kylie Jenner look {{/usCountry}}

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Kylie opted for a more polished and feminine look, with a slightly dressier beach-club aesthetic. She wore a black, fitted, knee-length or midi-style dress that features a deep V-shaped neckline, short sleeves with sheer or semi-transparent detailing, decorative lace or embroidered detailing around the upper bodice, fitted waist and hip area, softly body-skimming silhouette, and slightly tapered lower section. Her simple flat black flip-flops keep the look casual enough for a holiday setting.

Who are Kylie and Kendall Jenner?

Kylie Kristen Jenner is an American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman. Starred in the E! Reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021 and the Hulu reality television series The Kardashians starting in 2022; she is one of the most prominent faces in the Hollywood industry. She is also the founder and owner of the cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner is the fifth-most-followed person on Instagram.

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Kendall Nicole Jenner is an American model, socialite, and media personality. She rose to fame in the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which she starred for 20 seasons and nearly 15 years, from 2007 to 2021. She was later seen in Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami (2009), Kourtney and Kim Take New York (2011), Khloé and Lamar (2011), Rob and Chyna (2016), and Life of Kylie (2017).