fashion

Khushi Kapoor aces the subtle glam look in 1 lakh co-ord bralette and thigh-slit skirt

Khushi Kapoor aces the subtle glam look in a coordinated bralette and high-waist skirt featuring a thigh-baring slit. She teamed the outfit with a mirror-work jacket.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Khushi Kapoor aces the subtle glam look in 1 lakh co-ord bralette and thigh-slit skirt(Instagram/@arpitamehtaofficial)

Ever since Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor made her Instagram account public, she has been serving Gen Z-approved looks. From monotone separates to co-ord pieces to ethnic ensembles, Khushi's wardrobe is full of cheerful and vibrant outfits. Her recent look from designer Arpita Mehta's stunning collection is a gorgeous addition to this list.

Arpita Mehta's official Instagram account shared pictures of Khushi Kapoor today. They posted the photos with the caption, "Khushi Kapoor shows us how to ace a subtle glam look in our Sand Butti print skirt, bralette and classic mirror work jacket set." And we agree.

Khushi wore a coordinated bralette and skirt set teamed with an embroidered jacket in the pictures. She looked ethereal in the ensemble, which is a perfect fit for attending your best friend's wedding cocktail party or a glamorous late-night family bash. Scroll ahead to see the pictures.

Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister chose a sand butti printed bralette featuring a draped silhouette on the front, a backless detail that came together with a tassel-adorned ribbon tie, and barely-there straps.

Flaunting her toned midriff, Khushi teamed the bralette top with a high-waisted skirt decorated with the same sand butti pattern. The skirt featured risqué thigh-baring double slits on the front.

The neo-ethnic look came together with a heavily embellished jacket. It featured Arpita Mehta's signature designing style - thread work and mirror work.

If you wish to include Khushi's entire look in your wardrobe, we have found the price details for you. The sand butti print skirt, bralette and classic mirror work jacket set are available on Arpita Mehta's website for 1,02,000.

The price of Khushi Kapoor's ensemble. (arpitamehtaofficial.com)

To accessorise her outfit, Khushi chose a dainty silver chain and rings. She left her locks open in a side parting and chose subtle glam. Sleek winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude pink lip shade, well-defined eyebrows, mascara-laden lashes and soft eye shadow summed up Khushi's make-up.

What do you think of Khushi's ensemble?

