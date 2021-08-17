Khushi Kapoor attends Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's wedding party in 13k thigh-slit floral dress

Rhea Kapoor and her husband, Karan Boolani, hosted a star-studded wedding party at Anil Kapoor's residence in Juhu, Mumbai, on August 16. It was attended by the couple's closest friends and family. Boney Kapoor's daughter and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor was also present at the celebrations. For the occasion, Khushi wore a simple yet stunning ivory coloured ensemble.

Khushi Kapoor was snapped by the paparazzi outside Anil Kapoor's house in a white floral puff-sleeve midi dress. The dress accentuated Khushi's svelte frame. It is a perfect look for a low-key summer wedding celebration, and you should definitely take cues.

Khushi's ensemble is from the shelves of the British luxury womenswear label House of CB. It costs less than ₹15k. She embodied the feminine spirit of cottagecore dressing in this look. Read on to know all about it.

Khushi Kapoor at Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding party.(Varinder Chawla)

Khushi chose a stretch cotton poplin dress decorated with pretty white floral print for the occasion. The midi-length ensemble came with a fully-lined bodice which accentuated her hourglass frame. The broad square neckline came together with a dainty ribbon.

Khushi Kapoor at Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding party.(Varinder Chawla)

The pretty puff sleeves added fun and floaty vibe to Khushi's ensemble, and we loved the way the thigh-high split flashed just a hint of her legs. If you wish to add the dress to your collection, we have the price details for you. The dress is available for ₹13,235 (GBP 129).

The Tallulah dress.(houseofcb.com)

Coming back to the styling, Khushi wore the dress with minimal accessories. She chose a dainty necklace, hooped earrings, white pointed stilettos, a re-edition of the 2000 mini Shearling bag by Prada, and a bracelet.

Khushi left her short tresses open in loose waves. She glammed the look with a nude lip shade, dewy skin, kohl-adorned eyes, blushed cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, shimmery eye shadow and beaming highlighter on the face.

What do you think of Khushi's outfit?

