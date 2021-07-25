Khushi Kapoor goes bold in pastels with sizzling look in Zara’s 6k pantsuit

Eye pleasing and perfectly in lieu with the summer vibes, pastels are a trend in the warm months and while ensembles in candy-hued tones like pink, turquoise and lavender set the scene for an escapist approach, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor taps into the trend with her bold and sizzling look in a pale pink pantsuit and bralette combo. Making us want to invest in pastels as she brings back the summer heat this monsoon, Khushi cut a soft and dreamy silhouette in the oversized blazer and pair of trousers, teamed with a neutral grey-toned bralette from Kim Kardashian’s Skims.

Taking to her social media handle, Khushi shared a slew of pictures in the power suit which serve the perfect fashion inspiration for a comfy yet sartorial work-from-home look for those who are busy with Zoom calls around the clock. The pictures featured the 20-year-old donning the pale pink straight cut flowing blazer that came with a lapel collar and long sleeves with shoulder pads.

Sporting jetted pockets on the front and chest, the blazer also featured a back vent and button fastening at the front. Khushi paired it with a light pink mid-waist trouser that was cropped and sported front pockets along with false rear welt pockets.

With side vents at the hem and metal hook, the trousers came with an inside button and zip fastening at the front. Instead of a T-shirt to go with the pantsuit look, Khushi opted for minimal fuss as she teamed it with a neutral umber hued sculpting bra.

Leaving her soft wavy tresses open down her back, she wore a dab of pink lip gloss that matched the colour of her eye shadow tint and amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

Accessorising her look with a pearl-beaded bracelet and a pair of earrings, Khushi struck sensuous poses for the camera which instantly set the Internet on fire. She simply captioned the pictures, “Power suit (sic).”

The blazer and trouser is credited to the Spanish apparel brand, Zara, which boasts of fast fashion and trendy collections with latest lookbooks every week. While the pale pink blazer originally costs ₹4,490 on the designer website, the pair of light pink trousers are priced at ₹1,990.

Khushi Kapoor's blazer from Zara(zara.com)

Khushi Kapoor's trousers from Zara(zara.com)

As for the sculpting bra, it is from Kim Kardashian’s shape wear line, Skims, which prides in setting new standards by providing solutions for everybody with their line of underwear, loungewear and shapewear. The umber toned bralette originally costs ₹2,650 on the designer website.

Khushi Kapoor's sculpting bra from Skims(skims.com)

The splendour of soft pastel hues is currently a growing trend in the fashion world. They are basically a dummy-proof styling idea that is here to stay to make us feel better about our lives with their dreamy and comfy look at a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world.

