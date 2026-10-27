Khushi Kapoor blends modern glamour and traditional craftsmanship in purple embellished Diwali look for Jo Malone event

Celebrities are kickstarting Diwali celebrations early, and Khushi Kapoor was seen attending one in Mumbai. The actor attended the Jo Malone Diwali bash last night, on October 26, hosted by designer Arpita Mehta. Videos from the event show her in a deep purple ensemble that seamlessly combines traditional aesthetics with modern elegance. Let's decode her look:

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What did Khushi Kapoor wear?

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Khushi Kapoor has established herself as the quintessential style icon for Gen Z. Among the young crop of actors, she is redefining the quiet luxury and old money aesthetics with one incredible couture look at a time. While traditional quiet luxury leans strictly into neutrality and minimalism, Khushi evolves the trend by infusing it with romantic silhouettes, subtle textures, and playful, youthful twists.

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{{^usCountry}} For the Jo Malone Diwali bash, she wore a full body-length dress by Arpita Mehta that infused traditional Indian textile elements such as shimmering Mukaish work done in a floral pattern, gold lace embroidery on the trims, and mirror-work-adorned tassels embroidered on the thigh-high slit on the side of the dress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the Jo Malone Diwali bash, she wore a full body-length dress by Arpita Mehta that infused traditional Indian textile elements such as shimmering Mukaish work done in a floral pattern, gold lace embroidery on the trims, and mirror-work-adorned tassels embroidered on the thigh-high slit on the side of the dress. {{/usCountry}}

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The gown features a halter neckline with a sleeveless design, accentuated by elegant cut-outs at the waist, a backless design with gemstone-decked straps, a cinched silhouette that highlights Khushi's svelte frame, a boxy skirt, and an ankle-length hem. Khushi completed the ensemble by draping a chiffon dupatta embroidered with gold zari work and mirror tassels on the borders.

The accessories and glam

For the accessories, she chose a statement gold choker necklace adorned with a purple stone matching the ensemble. A pair of flower-shaped gold earrings and statement rings completed the jewels. The minimal accessories allowed the dress to be the highlight of her look.

Feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, a sleek eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, subtle smoky eyeshadow, rouged cheeks, a light dusting of highlighter on the cheeks, and a glossy rouge-brown lip shade completed the glam. Lastly, Khushi tied her hair in a centre-parted, slicked-back top knot. She chose an embroidered gold potli bag and embellished gold pumps to give her ensemble the finishing touch.

About Khushi Kapoor

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Khushi Kapoor is an Indian film actor who made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which also stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, and Vedang Raina. She is the daughter of the late iconic actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Actor Janhvi Kapoor is her elder sister, and Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are her half-siblings.