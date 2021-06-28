Khushi Kapoor pairs sultry red bodysuit with leather pants, here's what it costs

Khushi Kapoor is painting the town a fiery red with her latest look from a sexy photoshoot. Sonam, Rhea and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister broke the internet with her glamorous all-red ensemble, and we cannot take our eyes off her. The 20-year-old has become the face of Gen-Z approved fashion trends, and with every look, she manages to delight her fans.

Khushi took to Instagram last night to share several pictures of herself from a photoshoot that gave strong Moulin Rouge gone modern vibes. For the shoot, she wore a bodysuit with leather pants. With the ensemble, she showed us how to turn a swimsuit into a glam top. We are taking style notes.

Khushi wore a bodycon spaghetti-strapped top that came with a square neckline. The top featured cut-outs on each side, a high-cut leg, contrast white stitching and a tie behind the neck.

The top will be a great addition to your summer wardrobe. You can wear it as a bodysuit with trendy pants like Khushi or for a pool outing on a pleasant sunny day. So, if you are wondering about its cost, we have some news for you. We found the price. The top is by the clothing label Ookioh and is worth ₹7,419 (USD 100).

Khushi Kapoor's bodysuit. (ookioh.com)

Khushi teamed the halter neck swimsuit with a pair of latex pants in bright red colour. The shimmery figure-hugging pants accentuated her long legs.

Khushi completed her look by leaving her long lustrous side-parted hair open. She opted for a subtle glam look for the shoot with on-point eyeliner teamed with a little bit of shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, pink blush, a glossy red lip and lots of highlighter.

A dainty gold chain, rings and red ankle-length boots rounded off the accessories. And the acrylic red nail paint was just a cherry on top.

What do you think of Khushi’s all-red avatar?

