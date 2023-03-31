Khushi Kapoor stuns in Dior: Sonam Kapoor calls her 'my fashionista', Janhvi Kapoor says 'Audrey, is that you'

Khushi Kapoor attended Dior Fall 2023 show at the Gateway Of India in Mumbai last night. Khushi was among a long list of celebrities who attended the fashion event, including Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Rekha, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan, Mira Rajput, Karisma Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and more stars. Today, Khushi took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in the ensemble she wore to the fashion show. Her sister, Janhvi Kapoor, and cousin, Sonam Kapoor, showered Khushi with compliments.

Khushi Kapoor stuns in Dior as Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor shower her with compliments. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai show: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Rekha, Sonam Kapoor to Ananya Panday; who wore what)

Khushi Kapoor gets praise from Janhvi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor

On Friday, Khushi Kapoor shared pictures of herself dressed from head to toe in Dior for their Fall 2023 show with the caption, "Yesterday for @Dior." Khushi served Audrey Hepburn vibes in her elegant and stylish attire, and even her sister, Janhvi Kapoor, agreed. She commented on Khushi's post, "Excuse me Audrey, is that you." Sonam also loved the look and wrote, "My Fashionista." Other netizens also showered Khushi with compliments. One wrote, "The best look." Another said, "Omg I am in love." A fan remarked, "Prettiest baby." A few others dropped hearts and fire emojis. See the photos below.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor attended the Dior Fall 2023 show with Sonam Kapoor. The paparazzi pages shared videos of the sister duo arriving at the Gateway Of India. They posed for the cameras and smiled at the paparazzi. Khushi's look for the event shows her in a black, white and grey-coloured coordinated set styled with black loafers and a Dior patterned top handle bag.

Khushi wore a round-neck sleeveless cropped top and a matching midi-length skirt with an asymmetric hem and flowy silhouette. She chose a pearl choker necklace, matching earrings and statement rings to accessorise the ensemble.

Lastly, double-winged eyeliner, a pulled-back ponytail with a bow tie, brick-red lips, darkened brows, rouged cheeks, mascara on the lashes, and a dewy base completed the glam picks.

