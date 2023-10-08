Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon's airport look; Tara Sutaria, Khushi Kapoor's glam outing: What stars wore

Your favourite Bollywood stars often get snapped by the paparazzi during an outing in Mumbai or outside the airport after landing in the bay. Celebrities' stylish and casual-chic looks for these outings serve steal-worthy style statements. Last night, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon were clicked arriving at the Mumbai airport, and Tara Sutaria and Khushi Kapoor were clicked outside a restaurant by the paparazzi. So, we decided to dissect their look for these occasions to help you steal some style ideas to revamp your wardrobe. Check out what these stars wore.

What Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria and Khushi Kapoor wore

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani chose a business-casual look for her airport look as she arrived in Mumbai. The star's pictures and videos show her in a white fitted tank top, a blush pink-coloured notch lapel blazer and a mid-rise light-blue flared denim jeans. She styled the ensemble with a beige handbag, colourful chunky sneakers, centre-parted open locks, and minimal glam.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday embraced the classic for her airport look. She wore a white tank top at the airport, and tucked it inside dark blue denim jeans featuring a mid-rise waistline and a relaxed silhouette. Ananya styled the ensemble with a handbag, chunky lace-up sneakers, a centre-parted messy bun, and a no-makeup look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon nailed her airport look in a casual-chic ensemble - a tank top featuring black and white stripes, a plunging round neckline with a slit on the front, and a fitted silhouette. She styled it with denim jeans featuring patchwork and straight-leg fitting. Sneakers, open locks and a no-makeup look gave the finishing touch.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria stepped out in Mumbai last night with her friends. The paparazzi clicked her in a head-turning black dress featuring spaghetti straps, a ruched design, a side slit, a bodycon fitting, and a plunging neckline. She styled the outfit with a shoulder bag, strapped heels, dainty jewels, blushed skin, minimal eye glam, and a nude lip shade.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai last night for a dinner outing with her friends. For the occasion, Khushi chose a white mini dress featuring a plunging neckline, full-length billowy sleeves, a cinched detail on the torso, and a flared skirt. She styled the ensemble with a dainty gold chain, rings, hoop earrings, centre-parted open locks, and minimal glam.

