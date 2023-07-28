Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra walk hand in hand in chic casual outfits, serving airport fashion inspiration. Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. After owning the ramp at India Couture Week, Kiara is now all set to spend some quality time with her handsome husband. The couple was recently spotted at the airport walking hand in hand in casual outfits. According to sources, the duo are going on a holiday to celebrate Kiara's birthday on 31 July. They are also one of the most stylish couples in B-town. Whether it's a film screening or an airport look, the duo know how to turn heads with their style. Read on to find out more and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's weekday casuals are proof that less is more ) Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at Mumbai airport last night, they looked stunning together in casual outfits. (Instagram )

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra serves airport fashion goals in chic casuals

The couple were spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Thursday night and their videos and photos went viral, receiving numerous likes and comments from their adoring fans praising and complimenting them. One fan commented on the post "couple goals" while others called them "they are love". Let's take a moment to admire this gorgeous couple.

Decoding their stylish airport looks

For a chic and casual Airport look, Kiara opted for a pastel pink coordinated set consisting of an oversized jacket and baggy lounge pants. She wore a white tank top inside and styled her look with a pair of tie-on white-heeled shoes and a trendy pink channel bag. She went for a no-make-up look, opting for mascara-coated lashes and nude lip balm. With her hair left loose, Kiara looked effortlessly stylish.

Meanwhile, her handsome husband Sidharth Malhotra kept things cool and casual in a grey t-shirt, dark blue comfy denim trousers and a white open jacket. He completed his dapper look with a pair of chic colour-blocked sneakers and a bag slung over his shoulder. Walking hand in hand, they serve as fashion inspiration for couples.

We are eagerly anticipating the couple's celebration of Kiara's birthday and the adorable pictures that will follow.