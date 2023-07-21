From Sunny Leone to Aahana Kumra, celebs attend Barbie movie screening in pink doll-inspired outfits. All pics, videos

Barbie mania has taken the world by storm and painted everything pink. The hype surrounding the highly anticipated film Barbie is solely responsible for many celebrities stepping into Barbie's fantasy world with some iconic fits and statement hairstyles. The special screening of the film was held in Mumbai last night and it was nothing short of glamorous event as Bollywood celebrities arrived in their perfect doll-inspired looks, completed with pink hues and chic accessories. If you haven't added pink to your wardrobe yet, this is the perfect opportunity. Take inspiration from these divas and get ready to embrace your inner Barbie doll. Keep on reading to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Sunny Leone radiates Barbiecore magic in a stunning pink mini dress adorned with shimmer and fur: Watch ) Sunny Leone, Aahana Kumra, Giorgia Andriani and other celebs attend the special screening of the Barbie movie in Mumbai last night. (VarinderChawla)

Celebs at Barbie movie screening

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone arrived with her husband Daniel Weber for the screening of the Barbie movie.(VarinderChawla)

Sunny Leone looked like the cutest doll as she arrived at the screening with her husband Daniel Weber. The stunning actress embraced the shades of pink as she sported a light pink top and paired it with a dark pink high-waisted pants. She styled her look with a layered chain necklace, transparent heels and a watch on her wrist. She looked stunning with pink eyeshadow, mascara caoted lashes, rosy cheeks and a neon pink lipstick. A high ponytail, adorned with a cute bow, completed her Barbie look.

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra arrived at the screening of the Barbie movie in a dress that was sure to turn heads. For her doll-inspired look, the actress donned a gorgeous dress with a halter neckline, cut-out detailing on the bust and multi-layered ruffles all the way to the bottom in shades of yellow and pink. She accessorised her look with a pair of sheer pink heels and a bright pink shiny shoulder bag. With minimal make-up and a high ponytail, Aahana transformed into a playful Barbie.

Giorgia Andriani

Giorgia Andriani is definitely a sexy Barbie straight out of Barbieland. The stunning actress arrived at the screening in a pink outfit consisting of a corset-style top with thin sleeves, a plunging neckline and lace-up detailing. She paired it with a shiny pink mini skirt with fur embellishments. Giorgia completed her glam doll look with nude Stiletto heels, a pink sling bag, glossy make-up and half up-do hairstyle.

In addition to the mentioned celebrities, Roshni Walia, Dabbo Ratnani, Ieshaan Sehgal, and various others were also spotted attending the Barbie movie screening.