From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood celebrities who nailed the glass skin trend

Glass skin, a Korean beauty trend that focuses on achieving a clear, radiant, and almost translucent complexion, has taken the beauty world by storm. With its emphasis on skincare and minimal makeup, it has become a go-to look for many celebrities and influencers. And Bollywood celebrities are no exception. From Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, many leading ladies of Bollywood have aced the glass skin trend with their flawless and dewy makeup looks. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the Bollywood celebrities who have nailed the glass skin makeup trend and learn how to achieve the look ourselves. (Also read: From graphic eyes to glass skin: 5 viral beauty trends to follow in 2023 )

Shanaya Kapoor

The internet is ablaze with the stunning Instagram post of Shanaya Kapoor, flaunting her glossy and glazed skin that screams perfection. It's hard to look away from her flawless face, leaving us in awe of not only her good genes but also her skincare game. She opted for a bold, bare look, highlighting Shanaya's natural beauty that has us all swooning. With her enviable freckles and fuller lips on full display, we can't help but wonder what sorcery she's using to get that irresistible glass skin glow.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's makeup look has us all lusting after her glass skin glow. From her wet-look gloss to her shimmering eyelids, every detail contributed to her radiant finish. To achieve this look, use a serum for plump and dewy skin, and massage your moisturizer in for a flawless canvas. Apply a reflective cream highlighter to your cheekbones, inner corners of your eyes, and the tip of your nose for a lit-from-within glow. And don't forget the clear gloss on top of your lipstick for that wet, shiny finish. Skip the glitter and opt for a clear gloss to truly nail the glass skin trend.

3. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is known for her love of matte makeup, but when she does opt for a dewy glass skin look, she knows how to do it right. Her makeup look was the perfect balance of glow without going overboard. Highlighter was strategically placed on the centre and high points of her face, including her nose, chin, and cheekbones, while her forehead, cheeks, and lips were kept matte to make those highlighted areas pop even more. The shimmer on her eyelids perfectly complemented the overall luminosity of her look, making it a standout example of the glass skin trend.

4. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors of her generation, and her looks are just as impressive. Her recent make up look had us all in awe of her glassy skin, wet-hair look, and metallic outfits that looked out of this world. But it was her almost reflective skin that really caught our attention. If you want to achieve Alia Bhatt's super glossy skin, start with using a full-coverage matte foundation and dewy skin tint to create a subtle glow. Skip the powder blush and opt for a cheek tint that gives a natural flush of color. And for the finishing touch, apply a tinted lip balm to add a glass skin dewiness to your lips.

5. Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey is known for her stunning looks and fashion sense. Her gorgeous appearance in a glass skin makeup trend has caught the attention of many beauty enthusiasts. The trend focuses on achieving a dewy and translucent complexion that looks healthy and radiant. To get this look, Ananya used a hydrating toner, serum, and moisturizer to prep her skin. She then applied a dewy foundation, subtle bronzer, and a highlighter to achieve a lit-from-within glow. Ananya's glass skin makeup trend is all about embracing your natural beauty and achieving a healthy, youthful glow.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter