Social media makeup trend: How to get the cold girl makeup look?

Imagine this… you have stepped out of your house, all bundled up in layers of scarves and woollen caps, to make a snowman and having a fun day in the snow, surrounded by your loved ones. You come back inside and with a quick glance at the mirror, you see flushed cheeks, reddish lips and an overall glow, that you think you will never be able to recreate.

Well, you can, with the power of makeup.

Hailey Bieber (Instagram)

Girls, get ready to trade your sun-kissed bronze look with wind-swept rosy flush! All thanks to the Cold Girl makeup trend that is being recreated by beauty influencers, sans the sub-zero temperature.

The look, inspired by the rouge-ish flush on cheeks and nose, has been doing the rounds on social media with celebs such as Kylie Jenner, Anne Hathaway and Hailey Beiber recreating the look. While winter is on its way out, you can still get the viral look with some tips by these experts.

Shradha Luthra, luxury bridal makeup and hair artist says, “The cold makeup look is a lot like a no-makeup makeup look, but with a frosty twist. The idea is to use minimal makeup and a flush of colour on the cheeks, like when you’re really feeling the chill. Winters usually make the skin dry hence the cold makeup look is more about nourishing the skin with the right skin prep which gives the skin a plumpy hydrated look. To begin this makeup look, use with a moisturizer and primer and then spot conceal with a concealer that matches your skin tone.”

Matilda D’jerf (Instagram)

To achieve this without standing in the cold winter air, apply a ton of blush all over your cheeks and nose and blend it, while ensuring that it doesn’t dissipate too much. Add a subtle dab of a rose gold cream highlighter to the tops of your cheekbones without going overboard. Use a red lip tint and dab it with a tissue to achieve a barely there tinge of colour on your lips and top it with a colourless lip balm.

Ankita Corallista, makeup artist, says, “The blush is the key element in this look. A cool-toned pink blush that mimics the flush of skin in cold weather or after a workout works best. Apply the blush with a generous hand on the apples of the cheeks blending upwards towards the temple. Take the blush across the nose as if to connect the cheeks on either side.”

Pooja Mundhra Mahatme (Instagram)

While you can choose just to use mascara and a baby wing liner to complete your eye look, Luthra suggests using a “frosty, silver or a monotone shadow” to make the eyes pop.

To give the lips a natural bitten effect, Corallista proposes using a pink lip tint or lipstick and blotting the centre of the lip, while blending the colour towards the outer edges to soften the entire look.