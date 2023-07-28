Janhvi Kapoor stuns in exquisite midnight blue lehenga as she turns showstopper for Gaurav Gupta at India Couture Week

Attention fashionistas! The country's biggest fashion event is here. India Couture Week, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), kicked off on the July 26 and we have been on the edge of our seats ever since to see what is in store this time around. The third day of the event was nothing short of a glamorous affair with the biggest designers showing their collections. After Varun Bahl's mesmerising bridal couture, Gaurav Gupta took the stage with his 'Hiranyagarbha' collection. The stunning Janhvi Kapoor graced the ramp in a stunning midnight blue ensemble as she became the showstopper for the designer. Read on for more details. (Also read: Bhumi Pednekar turns showstopper for Varun Bahl in a mesmerising golden ensemble at FDCI's India Couture Week 2023 ) Janhvi Kapoor looks like a princess in a stunning lehenga as she walked the ramp for Gaurav Gupta at India Couture Week. (Instagram/@fdciofficial)

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Showstopper for Gaurav Gupta

Janhvi's videos and photos from the event are all over social media, garnering several likes and comments from her adoring fans praising and complimenting her. She walked the ramp with the utmost grace and glamour, grabbing all the attention. Let's take a moment to admire this stunning beauty.

Decoding Janhvi's mesmerising look

Jahnvi walked the ramp in a stunning midnight blue lehenga. Her look is all about vibrant colours, intricate embroidery and lots of glitter. Her outfit featured a bralette-style blue with thin stripes and a plunging neckline. She paired it with a beautiful, free-flowing skirt with intricate sequin work all over. The addition of a matching cape further enhanced her look and added to the oomph factor.

Janhvi skipped the accessories and opted for a glam make-up look with nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, winged eyeliner, a dewy base, contoured cheeks with lots of highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. With her lustrous locks left open in the side part and cascading beautifully down her shoulders, Janhvi rounded off her stunning look.

Gaurav Gupta's collection

Gaurav Gupta defines his collection as a journey from birth to harmony with the cosmos, inviting us to embrace the pure light within. It emerges from pristine nothingness, where all possibilities of metamorphosis reside. Floating through the cosmic cycle of the elements, it symbolises creation and absorption back into the supreme reality, Brahman. The starkness of the first light is imagined with absolute whites and lustrous, iridescent pearls, reminiscent of a blank canvas eager to begin. Life bursts forth with unstoppable fluorescence.