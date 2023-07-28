Bhumi Pednekar turns showstopper for Varun Bahl in a mesmerising golden ensemble at FDCI's India Couture Week 2023

The third day of India Couture Week, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), was nothing short of a glamorous affair. With two of the biggest fashion designers in India showcasing their outstanding collections, it left all fashion enthusiasts swooning. The event kicked off with the mesmerising display of Varun Bahl's 'Inner Bloom' collection. However, it was not just his majestic designs, modern aesthetic or vibrant display of colours that grabbed the attention, it was the super stylish showstopper Bhumi Pednekar who stole the show. Bhumi walked the ramp in a stunning golden ensemble that was a total head-turner. Read on to find out more. (Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari is the epitome of grace in ivory ensemble as she turns showstopper for Ritu Kumar at India Couture Week ) Bhumi Pedkenar walked as a showstopper in an exquisite blouse and thigh-high slit lehenga for Varun Bahl at ICW. (Instagram/@fdciofficial)

Bhumi Pednekar turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at ICW

Bhumi Pednekar's photos and videos from the show are trending on social media, garnering several likes and comments from her followers complimenting and praising her. Bhumi's walk on the ramp was full of grace and style and she looked like a goddess in gold right out of heaven. Scroll down to check out her photos and videos from the event.

Decoding Bhumi's stunning look

For her head-turning look, Bhumi donned a golden outfit consisting of a golden bralette with thin stripes, a scoop neckline with an infinity design at the hem of her top which was adorned with beautiful intricate hand embroidery, sequin work and floral detailing. She paired it with a skirt featuring a 3-D floral pattern across the midriff, a body-con fit and a thigh-high side slit. Showcasing the richness of artisan craftsmanship, the beautiful floral pattern on the skirt was embellished with intricate gold detailing.

As far as accessories are concerned, Bhumi kept it chic and edgy. She styled her look with a multi-coloured necklace consisting of a gold choker, a chain and a pendant necklace. With a bracelet on her wrist and rings on her fingers, Bhumi completed her look perfectly.

Her makeup look was flawless featuring a smoky eyeshadow look with smudged eyeliner, kohl eyes and mascaraed lashes. She contoured her cheeks with a touch of blush and picked up a shade of nude lipstick. With her long luscious curls left open in the middle part, cascading beautifully down her shoulders, Bhumi finished off her glam look.

Varun Bahl's collection

The "Inner Bloom" collection by Varun Bahl highlighted both flora and fauna. Focusing on youthful and playful shapes that give the designs in vibrant colours a new and modern air, it displays the brand's signature handcrafted embroidery with stunning 3D flowers. The modern and contemporary bride can be served by the wedding couture pieces in his line. The designs keep a major emphasis on excellent handwork while being dreamlike, adventurous, entertaining, and edgy. The collection aims to resurrect and highlight the exquisite craftsmanship and fine detailing that genuinely distinguish bridal couture. Bhumi