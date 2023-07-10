Bhumi Pednekar is busy giving us fashion goals. The actor spent the Sunday hanging out in Bandra and made fashion lovers scurry to take notes of how to ace the perfect party attire with the touch of class and sass. Bhumi is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual attires to showing us how to keep it sassy in her formal power suits, Bhumi can do it all. The actor's ethnic fashion diaries are also loved and adored by her fans. Bhumi's fashion mantra is short, simple and effective – the actor believes in blending class, sass and comfort together. Bhumi Pednekar's black gown is the perfect weekend evening outfit(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi rounded off the weekend on a fashion high. The actor stepped out on Sunday and made her fans swoon with her stunning ensemble. The actor got photographed by the paparazzi in Bandra as she posed happily for the cameras. Bhumi, for the weekend outing, opted for a classy black gown. The actor looked every bit gorgeous in the stunning black bodycon gown featuring puffed shoulders, cascading to full sleeves. In a sweetheart plunging neckline, the gown hugged her shape and cascaded to bodycon details with a thigh high slit. The actor posed for the cameras with one hand on her waist and looked absolutely ravishing.

Bhumi posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi further accessorised her look for the day in statement golden earrings with pearls. In a sleek black leather bag, and black heels with golden embellishments, Bhumi completed her look for the day. The actor wore her tresses into a sleeked bun with a middle part as she smiled with all her heart for the pictures. In minimal makeup, Bhumi let her ensemble do all the talking. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, feathered eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of maroon lipstick.

