Bhumi Pednekar flaunts her toned abs in sultry emerald green cut-out gown

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently attended an award show in Mumbai, where she floored fans and celebs alike with her hot and sizzling avatar. The actress took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures of herself dressed in a green cutout gown with a floor-sweeping train, and her jaw-dropping look is setting the internet on fire. Bhumi Pedkenar is a true fashionista. When not portraying roles on the big screen, the actor is frequently seen modelling stunningly for fashion photo shoots.

Bhumi can wear any outfit with style, as evidenced by the abundance of her photos that find their way from her photoshoots to her Instagram account. Be it casual, western attire or the six yards of grace, Bhumi can make any outfit look better when she adorns it. Scroll ahead to check out all the snippets. (Also read: Bhumi Pednekar ups glam quotient in black dazzling ensemble for awards night )

On Sunday, Bhumi gave her fans a weekend treat with her stunning photos on Instagram with the caption, "Yesterday was special…2 in a row". The post shows Bhumi dressed in a sultry all-green ensemble from the shelves of the clothing Gretel Z. Milano, celebrity stylist Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar styled Bhumi in the ensemble, while make-up was done by Sonik Sarwate and Aarush Mehra.

Regarding the design, Bhumi Pednekar's backless satin gown comes in a green emerald shade featuring a cut-out design, halter neck, and full-length wraparound bottom with a floor-sweeping train. The outfit perfectly hugs her body, accentuates her curves and highlights her toned abs.

Bhumi accessorised her look of the day with golden hoops earring and multiple silver rings on her hands and high-heel pumps. Assisted by celebrity hairstylist Seema, Bhumi tied her hair in a messy bun with a middle parting. She kept her make-up minimal and chose nude lip shade, matching eye shadow, blushed cheeks, darkened brows, beaming highlighter, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes and mascara-adorned lashes for the glam picks.

Apart from Bhumi Pednekar, veteran actor Rekha, Raveena Tandon, Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Sonu Sood, Nargis Fakhri, and many other celebrities attended the star-studded event.

