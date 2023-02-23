Bhumi Pednekar serves ultimate boss babe vibes in a green pantsuit

Bhumi Pednekar is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us how to deck up in a cut-out gown and be the talk of the town, to her stunning red carpet looks to her festive outfits in six yards of the grace, Bhumi's fashion diaries are varied, replete with inspo and the pictures always ensure to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to look great at all times. Bhumi's sartorial sense of fashion is loved and adored by her fans. The actor's Instagram profile is a plethora of snippets from her fashion diaries, glimpses of her personal life and her professional commitments. Bhumi keeps raising the fashion bar higher than before with stunning pictures of herself decked up in ensembles.

Bhumi, a day back, gave us fresh fashion goals to conquer in a stunning formal ensemble. The actor dressed up as the boss babe and picked a green pantsuit from the wardrobe of fashion designer Helen Anthony. Bhumi decked up in a green corset top with a plunging neckline and golden buttons lining the torso. She further teamed it with a green long blazer featuring a long pattern at the back. The blazer came with lapel collars, full sleeves and golden buttons at the borders and the cuffs. Bhumi further layered her look with a pair of matching green formal trousers with high-waisted detail and wide legs. Referring to the first picture of the set, Bhumi captioned her images - "Please don’t comment - Peeth Main Dard Hai Kya (Is your back hurting)?" Take a look:

Bhumi further accessorised her look for the day in golden earrings from E3k Jewellery and maroon stilettos. The actor, styled by fashion stylist Mohit Rai, wore her tresses open with the end bit tied in a mini braid. In the messy wavy curls, Bhumi added more oomph to her attire. Assisted by makeup artist Niccky Rajaani, Bhumi decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.