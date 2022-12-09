Bhumi Pednekar in sequin bralette and floral lehenga set aces wedding guest style, bridesmaids take notes: All pics

Indian weddings are elaborate affairs with multiple ceremonies. From Haldi and Mehendi rasams to cocktails, receptions and weddings, you need gorgeous traditional looks for all the festivities. And if you are a bridesmaid-to-be, finding a standout ensemble and knowing how much is too much is equally necessary. But worry not, we have at least one function sorted out for you, and the inspiration comes from Bhumi Pednekar's bridesmaid closet. The actor recently attended a friend's wedding and wore a sequin bralette and floral lehenga set. It could be your fit for your best friend's reception or wedding. (Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's sultry deep-neck lavender gown will electrify your bestie's wedding reception party: Check out pics)

Bhumi Pednekar's bridesmaid look in floral lehenga

Recently, Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to drop pictures from a photoshoot with the caption, "Serial Bridesmaid." The post shows Bhumi dressed in a silver sequinned bralette and a light blue lehenga set, which she wore for attending a friend's wedding festivities as a bridesmaid. It is from the shelves of designer Rahul Mishra's clothing label. Celebrity stylist Pranita Abhi styled Bhumi's traditional look, which garnered compliments from her followers on social media. While some dropped heart and fire emoticons, others called her beautiful. Check out the images below.

The bralette Bhumi chose for her traditional look comes adorned in shimmering gold and silver sequins, strappy sleeves, a plunging V neckline highlighting her décolletage, low-cut back, cropped hem exposing her toned midriff, and a fitted bust.

On the other hand, Bhumi's light blue lehenga skirt features a high-rise embellished waist, floral embroidery done in multiple shades like purple, green, orange, white and pink, an A-line silhouette, intricate sequin and thread work, layered ghera, and a floor-grazing hem. A matching zari dupatta with floral applique borders and sequin embellishments completed the outfit.

Bhumi Pednekar wears a beauteous lehenga and bralette set for her bridesmaid look. (Instagram)

Bhumi accessorised the ensemble with standout accessories, including a silver and pearl choker necklace, matching earrings, a haath phool, and high heels.

In the end, Bhumi chose a sleek ponytail, black winged eyeliner, subtle smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks, mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. A dainty silver bindi gave the finishing touch.