Aditi Rao Hydari is the epitome of grace in ivory ensemble as she turns showstopper for Ritu Kumar at India Couture Week

On the second day of the FDCI (Fashion Design Council Of India) India Couture Week (ICW), renowned fashion designer Ritu Kumar took to the stage and wowed everyone with her magical fashion creations. The gorgeous Aditi Rao Hydari graced the runway as the showstopper, adding an extra touch of glamour and elegance to the show. This year, Aditi is definitely proving to be the ultimate fashion icon to look out for, with her back-to-back presence in several fashion events. After proving her fashion prowess at Cannes, Aditi recently walked the ramp for Siddartha Tytler and now she is the muse for Ritu Kumar. With her amazing fashion style and ability to pull off any look to perfection, the actress is leaving everyone in awe. Read on to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari owns the ramp in a stunning monochrome lehenga ) Aditi Rao Hydari walked the ramp for Ritu Kumar as a showstopper in a stunning lehenga ensemble at FDCI India Couture Week. (Instagram/@fdciofficial)

Aditi Rao Hydari turns showstopper for Ritu Kumar

Aditi's photos and videos from the event have gone viral on social media and her fans can't stop gushing. Her posts are garnering several likes and comments from her adoring fans praising and complimenting her. Some call her a "princess" while others refer to her as a "beauty queen". In the videos of her runway walk, Aditi looks mesmerising in an enchanting ivory ensemble that looks like a dream come true. While some have criticised her walk for being odd, others have praised her poise and elegance. Scroll through to see more photos and clips from the event.

For her stunning look, Aditi's enchanting lehenga attire featured a jacket-style blouse with lapels full sleeves, a V-neckline and a double collar. Her blouse is adorned with intricate handwork, heavy embroidery and mirror detailing making it a perfect example of outstanding craftsmanship. She paired it with an ivory lehenga with a beautiful flare and shimmering mirrorwork all over with intricate embroidery on the border of her lehenga. Her outfit showcased the rich heritage textiles with a touch of modernity, making it a complete head-turner.

In terms of accessories, Aditi kept it minimal and just opted for a beautiful mangtika with kundan arranged in a floral pattern. In her stunning make-up look, Aditi got decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, smudged eyeliner, darkened brows, contoured cheeks with a hint of blush and a shade of nude lipstick. With her lush locks left open in the middle partition and cascading down her shoulders in a beautiful way, Aditi completed her glamorous look.