Kiara Advani delivers serious femme fatale energy in red dress with sultry thigh slit, fans say: ‘That glow is unreal…’

Kiara Advani's latest pictures in a red dress tick all the boxes of a high-fashion photoshoot executed with resolute cinematic precision. In the carousel of pictures, which she dropped on her Instagram on April 30, the 34-year-old actor is seen posing in front of rows of red movie theatre chairs, alluding to her upcoming movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, where she stars alongside Yash. True to the film's tone, she channels a bewitching enchantress charm. Let's take a quick look at her ensemble.ALSO READ: Kiara Advani jams on Baby Shark during vacay with Sidharth Malhotra and daughter Sarayaah; internet loving her ‘mom era’

More about the look

Kiara turned up the heat in a blazing red dress. (Picture credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As aforementioned, the dress is quintessentially femme fatale, with an undeniable hypnotic beauty. The fiery red gown's biggest highlight is its silhouette- a blend of two very distinctive styles.

The dress features a bodice with a frame-hugging fit, almost like activewear, with full sleeves, a high turtleneck, and bodysuit-like stretchability, creating one seamless look, unlike a regular bodice, which typically includes ruching or other detailing. The bodice also gives the illusion of a leotard. The lower half is a dramatic skirt with a sultry thigh-high slit.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A perfect avant-garde design, it blends two distinct silhouettes: an athletic, bodysuit-inspired fitted bodice with a flowing skirt. The pleating of the skirt from the waist is a standout feature, adding structure and definition to the overall look. Reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A perfect avant-garde design, it blends two distinct silhouettes: an athletic, bodysuit-inspired fitted bodice with a flowing skirt. The pleating of the skirt from the waist is a standout feature, adding structure and definition to the overall look. Reactions {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} One fan gushed over her ethereal glow, “That glow is unreal ✨ like you’re literally lighting up the whole frame! 😍 your beauty is effortless, your aura is magnetic, and this look is absolutely mesmerizing,” while another pointed out her luscious locks, "What’s your hair secret?” Overall, the comment section was buzzing with admiration for how radiant she looked and her stunning glow. More about her upcoming movie {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One fan gushed over her ethereal glow, “That glow is unreal ✨ like you’re literally lighting up the whole frame! 😍 your beauty is effortless, your aura is magnetic, and this look is absolutely mesmerizing,” while another pointed out her luscious locks, "What’s your hair secret?” Overall, the comment section was buzzing with admiration for how radiant she looked and her stunning glow. More about her upcoming movie {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Since the dress appears to allude to her upcoming movie, or at least its overall energy and style, it subtly reflects the film's aesthetic. The movie also includes Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. However, this pan-Indian film has seen several delays and rescheduling. Earlier, it was expected to hit theatres on June 4 as scheduled, but it has now been postponed again. Kiara was last seen on screen in YRF's Spy Universe film War 2 and Telugu film Game Changer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since the dress appears to allude to her upcoming movie, or at least its overall energy and style, it subtly reflects the film's aesthetic. The movie also includes Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. However, this pan-Indian film has seen several delays and rescheduling. Earlier, it was expected to hit theatres on June 4 as scheduled, but it has now been postponed again. Kiara was last seen on screen in YRF's Spy Universe film War 2 and Telugu film Game Changer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON