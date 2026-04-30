Kiara Advani jams on Baby Shark during vacay with Sidharth Malhotra and daughter Sarayaah; internet loving her ‘mom era’

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are soaking up some sun in the Maldives, accompanied by their baby girl, Saraayah – and fans can’t get enough of their picture-perfect family getaway. A candid video from the vacation shows Kiara playfully jamming to the ever-popular Baby Shark track, a moment that has left everyone gushing over her mom era. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to Instagram in July last year to share the happy news of their baby girl’s arrival.

Sidharth, Kiara enjoy time off in the Maldives On Wednesday, Sidharth and Kiara took to Instagram to share a glimpse from their vacation.

In one of her Instagram stories, Kiara gave a glimpse of their scenic seaplane ride to the resort, while another showcased a tempting spread of croissants and desserts awaiting them. But what truly stole attention was a blink-and-miss moment in the background—Sidharth playfully spending time with his baby girl. Though her face wasn’t visible, the candid snippet was enough to melt the hearts of many fans.

Another image captured the couple unwinding on their balcony, the sea stretching out before them as they soaked in a sunset. In a separate glimpse, a pair of tiny kids’ sunglasses appeared.

However, the most adorable moment came in the form of a video showing Kiara singing the Baby Shark song, perfectly syncing with the rhythm of a chef preparing a live meal for them.

Sidharth could be heard chuckling behind the camera as he recorded the candid moment. “Amazing… What talent,” Sidharth is heard saying in the video.