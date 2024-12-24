Menu Explore
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
Lebanon man sings Baby Shark to cheer little girl on flight, passengers chime in. Wholesome video

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Dec 24, 2024 03:37 PM IST

Lebanese man sang Baby Shark on a flight, delighting a little girl and passengers.

A Lebanon-based man has captured hearts after serenading a little girl with the popular children’s song Baby Shark during a flight. The wholesome moment, shared on Instagram by Mido Birjawi, has gone viral, amassing over five million views.

A Lebanese man delighted flight passengers by singing Baby Shark for a little girl.(Instagram/midobirjawi)
A Lebanese man delighted flight passengers by singing Baby Shark for a little girl.(Instagram/midobirjawi)

(Also read: Mall plays viral Baby Shark song on loop to annoy homeless people, faces backlash for ‘cruel’ move)

The video showcases Birjawi cheerfully singing Baby Shark as the young girl, seated on her father’s lap, lights up with delight. The contagious joy quickly spread through the cabin as other passengers joined in, clapping and singing along, transforming the flight into an impromptu sing-along session.

Watch the clip here:

The heartwarming video was captioned simply, “Baby Shark on board,” perfectly encapsulating the magic of the moment.

Social media applauds the gesture

Birjawi’s act of kindness struck a chord with viewers across social media platforms. Instagram users were quick to flood the comment section with their thoughts, praising the spontaneous display of joy.

(Also read: Visitors at Dubai Mall witness rare sight of baby shark's birth inside aquarium)

One user shared, “This is the kind of humanity we need more of. Thank you for spreading smiles!” Another expressed, “That little girl’s face is priceless. Such a beautiful moment!”

Others highlighted the sense of community the moment created. “It’s amazing how one song brought everyone together,” read one comment, while another added, “For a few minutes, everyone forgot their worries and just enjoyed the joy of music.”

Some also pointed out the positive impact on the little girl, with a user remarking, “This will be a core memory for her. Absolutely lovely.” Another commented, “Imagine being that dad, seeing your child so happy because of a stranger’s kindness.”

Others shared personal anecdotes of how the popular children’s song continues to bring joy to families. “Baby Shark never fails to create magic moments like this,” one user remarked.

The power of simple gestures

Birjawi’s musical gesture continues to spread smiles, proving that sometimes, all it takes to brighten someone’s day is a catchy tune and a cheerful heart.

