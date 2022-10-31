Kiara Advani is a work of art in black see-through gown for a new sizzling photoshoot: Check out the pic here

Actor Kiara Advani has cemented her name in the film industry with her on-screen presence in several blockbuster movies. However, one cannot deny the role of her head-turning fashion statements in making her a household name. From majestic floor-sweeping gowns to gorgeous six yards and funky Gen-Z-inspired clothing, Kiara has worn it all. Even her latest sizzling photoshoot will leave you weak in the knees. It shows the star dressed in a see-through gown and looking like a work of art. Keep scrolling to check it out.

Kiara Advani is a work of art in a see-through black gown

On Monday, Kiara Advani, who is rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, took to Instagram to share an image from a recent photoshoot. It shows the Shershaah actor in a strapless black gown featuring sheer panels. If you are a maximalist or love taking daring moves in fashion, this look could be a perfect addition to your closet - you just have to add your own twist to the ensemble. Meanwhile, celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr styled Kiara's look in the dress. The star looked magical in the jaw-dropping image. Check it out below. (Also Read: Kiara Advani burns the ramp as showstopper in a deep-neck gold gown for an event)

Regarding the design elements of Kiara Advani's strapless black gown, it features a plunging sweetheart neckline accentuating her decolletage. It also comes with corseted boning on the torso with sheer panels, a flowy skirt decorated with see-through panels, asymmetrical hemline, a long train at the back and a figure accentuating silhouette highlighting her frame.

Kiara ditched all accessories with the bold yet classy gown, allowing it to be the star of her look. In the end, Kiara chose centre-parted open wavy tresses, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, nude mauve lip shade, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and glowing base for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Kiara was last seen in Raj Mehta's JugJugg Jeeyo. The star has several projects lined up for the future. She has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, RC 15 with Ram Charan, and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. On the personal front, Kiara and Sidharth are rumoured to be dating since they starred opposite each other in the 2021 film Shershaah.

