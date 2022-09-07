Kiara Advani burns the ramp as showstopper in a deep-neck gold gown for an event in Delhi: All pics, videos inside

Actor Kiara Advani is the hottest topic of B-Town today, as videos and pictures of the star walking the ramp at an event in Delhi are going viral on social media. The star turned showstopper for designer label DL Maya last night in a grand affair. She slipped into a deep-neck gold embellished gown and aced her ramp walk at the occasion. Several paparazzi accounts took to their Instagram accounts to post snippets of Kiara posing for pictures at the fashion show. Her fans also shared images and showered her with praise for acing a beauteous look.

On Tuesday, Kiara Advani walked the ramp at a fashion show organised by designer label DL Maya, where they showcased their latest collection. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actor slipped into a deep-neck gold gown for the occasion and looked breathtaking. Pictures and videos of the star slaying her ramp walk as the showstopper for the brand are doing rounds on social media. Fans called her 'Golden Girl' and showered her with praises. Scroll ahead to see what Kiara wore and how she styled the ensemble. (Also Read: Kiara Advani makes jaws drop on the internet in black cut-out gown: Watch video)

Kiara's sleeveless gold gown features a plunging sweetheart neckline attached with a sheer panel, a backless detail, gold sequinned embellishments placed in intricate patterns, a cinched waist, floor-grazing hem, and a pleated floor-sweeping embellished tulle train attached on the back. Lastly, the gown's A-line silhouette with a bodycon fitting accentuated Kiara's curves.

Kiara ditched all accessories with the gold gown, keeping in mind the heavy embellishments. She rounded off the styling with killer high heels, centre-parted open tresses, smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, dewy base, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and well-defined brows.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has several projects in the pipeline. The star will be seen next in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan and Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, will reunite Kiara and Vicky.