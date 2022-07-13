Kiara Advani makes jaws drop on the internet in black cut-out gown for attending an event in Udaipur: Watch video

Actor Kiara Advani is undeniably one of the most stylish Bollywood divas. A look at her sartorial journey, and you will know that the JugJugg Jeeyo star never shies away from experimenting with different silhouettes. Be it traditional ensembles like lehengas and sarees or contemporary fits like red-carpet-ready gowns or pantsuits, Kiara is always ready to slay. Even her latest look for attending an event in Udaipur has rendered the internet weak in the knees. It shows Kiara dressed in a black gown with cut-outs.

On Tuesday night, celebrity stylist Ami Patel took to her Instagram page to drop a video of Kiara dressed in a black gown. Kiara had also posted it on her Instagram stories. It shows the actor showing off her ensemble while recording herself in front of the mirror. "Being Chicy [black heart emoji] Kiara Advani," Ami captioned the post. Keep scrolling to check out the video. (Also Read: Loved Kiara Advani's breathtaking red bridal lehenga choli from JugJugg Jeeyo? It costs ₹3 lakh)

Coming to the details of Kiara's gown, it is from the shelves of the clothing label Galvan London. It features black spaghetti straps, a plunging U neckline, scalloped cut-outs on the midriff revealing her toned abs, a bodycon silhouette on the skirt accentuating Kiara's curves, and a floor-grazing hem.

Kiara styled the black gown with embellished high heels and statement gold-toned rings, rounding off the accessories. In the end, Kiara chose side-parted open tresses with soft curls, mascara on the lashes, blush pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, subtle eye shadow, beaming highlighter and on-fleek brows.

If you are looking for an ensemble to make heads turn at the next party you attend with your friends, Kiara's look should be on your mood board. You can opt for minimal aesthetic styling like Kiara or go bold by choosing bright red lip shade, statement accessories and a messy bun.

What do you think of Kiara's black gown?

Meanwhile, Kiara was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Her upcoming projects include RC-15 with Ram Charan and Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.