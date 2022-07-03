Kiara Advani nails a dreamy traditional look in yellow lehenga and deep neck choli that is worth 68k: All pics

Actor Kiara Advani has been winning the traditional fashion game for the past few days. From her gorgeous ethnic outfits in the recently-released JugJugg Jeeyo to wearing Indian silhouettes for promotional events, Kiara has stolen the spotlight with her style file. And now she has another look to add to the swoon-worthy list. A new set of pictures shared by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr shows Kiara in a bright yellow lehenga and deep neck choli set. The ensemble makes a case for cheerful summer shades while attending weddings this season. Scroll ahead to know where you can get the exact look for your closet.

On Saturday, celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr posted pictures of Kiara Advani on her Instagram. They showed the star dressed in a yellow lehenga set from the shelves of designer wear label Monika Nidhii. Additionally, the bespoke ethnic look should be a part of your mood board in case you are attending a wedding any time soon. "The spotlight's on: you Kiara Advani," the post's caption reads. Check out the photos below. (Also Read: Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor's traditional outfits from JugJugg Jeeyo are must-have for your wardrobe: All pics)

Kiara's lehenga set features a deep-neck satin silk sleeveless choli in a bright yellow hue. It has a plunging V neckline, cropped hem length, intricate aari embroidery, mirror embellishments, and backless detail.

Kiara paired the blouse with a matching lehenga and dupatta adorned with delicate aari embroidery. While the lehenga features an A-line silhouette, heavily layered ghera, high-rise waist with pleats, and mirror adornments, the sheer georgette dupatta has mirror embellished gota borders and tassels on the four corners.

If you wish to add the ensemble to your wardrobe, it is available on the Monika Nidhii website. It is called Stay Badass and will cost you ₹68,000.

The price of lehenga set Kiara Advani wore for the photoshoot. (monikanidhii.com)

Meanwhile, Kiara glammed up her ethnic look with heavy gold earrings adorned with multi-coloured stones, centre-parted open tresses, a dainty red bindi, kohl-lined eyes, sleek black eyeliner, nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter.

What do you think of Kiara's traditional avatar?