Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor's traditional outfits from JugJugg Jeeyo are must-have for your wardrobe: All pics

Actor Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor brought their best fashion game forward for their recently-released film JugJugg Jeeyo also starring Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor. For the past few days, their stylist Eka Lakhani has been sharing outfit details on Instagram. And her recent post shows Kiara and Neetu in traditional bespoke fits that are a must-have for your ethnic wear closet. On Saturday, Eka dropped pictures featuring the stars from the JugJugg Jeeyo sets. While Kiara wore a pristine white lehenga set, Neetu donned a dark green suit set for the clicks. Scroll ahead to know all the details about their gorgeous looks and include them in your wedding season mood board.

Kiara's pictures show her in a pearl white lehenga set from the shelves of designer Amrita Thakur's clothing label. It comes with a sleeveless blouse featuring applique work in an intricate leaf pattern, a midriff-revealing cropped hem and a plunging V neckline. (Also Read: Kiara Advani's stylist says her JugJugg Jeeyo promotion looks inspired from her character, drops pics in stunning outfit)

Kiara teamed the choli with a high-waisted lehenga featuring polka dot embroidery and a heavy layered A-line ghera. Lastly, an ombré white and yellow dupatta adorned with the same applique embroidery in leaf patterns - draped on the shoulder - completed Kiara's ethnic look.

In the end, Kiara chose heavy silver and pearl jhumkis, silver bangles and embellished bracelets for the accessories. A centre-parted sleek bun decorated with white gajra, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, a dainty bindi, heavy mascara on the lashes, mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks.

Neetu Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a dark green embroidered suit set by Manish Malhotra in the pictures shared by Eka Lakhani. Her ensemble features a V-neckline Kurti with full sleeves and intricate gold and pink embroidery. A matching embroidered dupatta and flared pants completed the outfit.

Neetu accessorised the ensemble with Kolhapuri sandals, a single strand mangalsutra, statement rings, dangling earrings and matching green bindi. For the glam picks, she chose side-parted open tresses, nude lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, glowing skin, mascara-adorned lashes and blushed cheeks.

What do you think of their ethnic looks?